Fire at Rönnskär: Boliden

STOCKHOLM, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the night of June 13, a fire broke out on Rönnskär. The extent of the fire was significant, but at present limited to the cell house. No personal injuries have been registered. It is currently not possible to assess the extent of the damage that has occurred, but the cell house has burned down. All production at Rönnskär is stopped until further notice, an initial assessment is that this can be resumed within a few weeks. Rönnskär is now cooperating fully with the Fire Service to limit further spread of the fire.

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Director Group Communicatin, at 08:50 CET on June 13, 2023.

For further information, please contact:
Klas Nilsson, Director Group Communications, phone: +46 70-453 65 88
[email protected]

Boliden is a metals company with a focus on sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, our market global. Our core competence lies within the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metal recycling. Boliden has around 6,000 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 85 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.

www.boliden.com

