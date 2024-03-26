FIRE BRANDS TEAMS UP WITH MARS WRIGLEY FOR LATEST LICENSING INNOVATION, SKITTLES™ DRINKS

MIAMI, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As an official licensing partner of Mars Wrigley, Fire Brands is releasing its newest beverage innovation featuring the iconic flavors of SKITTLES®. Developed to introduce one of Gen Z's favorite candies as a refreshing soft drink, SKITTLES™ Drinks are non-carbonated and bursting with the fan-favorite flavors of SKITTLES®.

"This is an exciting expansion of our beverage portfolio," said Raz Inserra, Director of Marketing at Fire Brands. " At Fire Brands, we're about flavor first. Each flavor has been carefully developed to taste like drinking a handful of SKITTLES®."

SKITTLES™ Drinks will be launching in small and large format retailers nationwide. This new flavorful innovation is available in a 14oz clear 100% Recyclable PET bottle in four popular SKITTLES® flavors; Original SKITTLES™ Drinks, Wild Berry SKITTLES™ Drinks, Tropical SKITTLES™ Drinks & Sour SKITTLES™ Drinks.

ABOUT FIRE BRANDS

Fire Brands develops, distributes, and markets innovative beverages. With its focus on flavor first, Fire Brands is dedicated to delivering uncompromising great taste to American consumers and retailers. Fire Brands partnerships include Impact Confections on Warheads® Soda and Mars Wrigley on Skittles™ Drinks.

For more information about Fire Brands, please visit www.firebrandsus.com.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

