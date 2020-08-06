Fire Department Coffee Honors Navy Traditions with New Shellback Espresso

ROCKFORD, Ill., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran-owned Fire Department Coffee recently introduced its newest coffee roast, Shellback Espresso, paying tribute to one of the Navy's most time-honored traditions and shining a light on the deep connections between the Navy and the fire service.

In a centuries-old seafaring tradition, upon crossing the equator for the first time, a sailor sheds their lowly "Pollywog" status and becomes a "Shellback." The occasion is marked by an elaborate ceremony that incorporates the mythology of King Neptune and Davy Jones.

Shellback Espresso features a blend of Brazilian, Indonesian and Colombian coffee beans, harvested along the equator.

Fire Dept. Coffee founder Luke Schneider served in the U.S. Navy from 2004 to 2008, receiving an honorable discharge as a Damage Controlman 2nd Class Petty Officer. He also obtained the Shellback status, reserved for sailors who have crossed the equator.

"The Shellback Espresso honors those who serve and have served in our U.S. Navy," said Schneider, who is a full-time firefighter and paramedic in Rockford, Illinois. "Every sailor is trained as a firefighter so there's a natural connection between shipboard firefighters and civilian firefighters. Both know that coffee is essential for working long hours on little sleep."

To order new Shellback Espresso and Shellback gear , visit FireDeptCoffee.com .

About Fire Department Coffee

Luke Schneider founded Fire Department Coffee in 2016 with the mission to make great-tasting coffee and to help his fellow firefighters and first responders. Luke Schneider is a Navy veteran and a full-time firefighter-paramedic in Rockford, Illinois. Jason Patton, also a full-time firefighter-paramedic, is the vice president of Fire Department Coffee.

Fire Department Coffee is freshly roasted by a dedicated team of firefighters, first responders, and coffee connoisseurs, inspired by the vital role that coffee plays in helping firefighters stay alert and energized through long shifts.

Along with providing premium, handcrafted coffee — including its signature Spirit-Infused roasts — Fire Department Coffee supports heroes in need through the Fire Department Coffee Foundation. Ten percent of net proceeds are donated to help provide essential resources and assistance to first responders who have been injured on the job, mentally or physically, or who are facing other serious health challenges.

