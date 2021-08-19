Fire Department Coffee Recognized as a NaVOBA Certified Veteran Owned Business

ROCKFORD, Ill., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fire Department Coffee recently announced that they received formal recognition as a Certified Veteran's Business Enterprise from the National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA).

This is the gold standard of veteran-owned business recognition because it requires that the business be majority-owned, operated and controlled by U.S. military veterans. It's a higher standard than many other certifications, and it's one that we are proud to meet.

Founder, CEO and principal owner of Fire Department Coffee, Luke Schneider is a Navy veteran. He served as a Damage Controlman 2nd Class Petty Officer (DC2). Fire Department Coffee has a range of great-tasting coffees from where it began with the Original, Medium Roast to the Shellback Espresso - which celebrates the company's veteran roots and the U.S. Navy.

Schneider served in the midst of our nation's wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and his ultimate goal was always to become a professional firefighter. Every sailor in the U.S. Navy is trained as a firefighter , so Schneider knew that this training would be incredibly valuable to him in the future.

In the Navy, Schneider got his first introduction to working long hours, which are also common for firefighters. Seeking fuel to get through those seemingly endless shifts, he discovered a love for coffee and the powerful jolt of energy it gave him.

When Schneider left the U.S. Navy to pursue a career as a professional firefighter, he also founded Fire Department Coffee, dedicated to providing freshly-roasted, great-tasting coffee for people everywhere. He started with Fire Department Coffee's Original, Medium Roast Coffee as well as the signature Bourbon Infused Coffee as part of the growing line of Spirit Infused Coffee .

Fire Department Coffee's business has grown rapidly and they offer an exceptional selection of incredible roasts from the world's premier coffee-growing regions. But those who love Fire Department Coffee also recognizes the authenticity of the men and women behind the amazing coffee.

Real veterans and real firefighters. Really running the show.

About Fire Department Coffee

Launched in 2016, Fire Department Coffee is veteran-owned and run by firefighters with the mission to make great coffee and an even greater mission to support our nation's heroes in need. Ten percent of the net proceeds goes to help first responders who are injured on the job, mentally or physically, or who are facing other serious health challenges. Fire Department Coffee features a wide variety of freshly roasted coffee including The Original Medium Roast, Light Roast, Dark Roast, Donut Shop, Backdraft Espresso and a Spirit-Infused line with Bourbon, Rum, Tequila, Whiskey infused coffees. For more information, please visit firedeptcoffee.com .

