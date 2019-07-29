Fire Departments, Colleges And Universities Selected For Community Risk Reduction Program

The chosen groups represent an array of applicants from coast to coast. Each organization will receive 100 donated smoke and CO alarms from First Alert, along with educational materials, to install with students during home safety visits in at-risk communities during the fall semester:

Arkansas Kentucky McGehee Fire & EMS Richmond Fire Department



California Montana Chester Fire Department Montana State University



Connecticut New York Hartford Fire Department City of Cortland Fire Department Long Ridge Fire Company Fairview Fire District



Georgia North Carolina Walker County Fire Rescue City of Hickory Fire Department

Kinston Department of Fire & Rescue Iowa

Cedar Rapids Fire Department Ohio Spirit Lake Fire Department Sylvania Fire/EMS



Idaho Texas Idaho Falls Fire Department Lacy Lakeview Fire Department Meridian Fire Department



Virginia Illinois Danville Fire Department Champaign Fire Department

Lisle-Woodridge Fire Protection District West Virginia

Main Harts Creek Vol. Fire Department Indiana Saint Albans Fire Department Fort Wayne Fire Department

West Lafayette Fire Department



"The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reports when a home does have working smoke alarms, it cuts the fatality risk of home fires in half," said Tarsila Wey, director of marketing for First Alert. "Smoke alarms are one of the best, and easiest, solutions to enhance home safety. And, by partnering with Campus Firewatch and the Michael H. Minger Foundation with the Town/Gown project, we are able to both educate communities about fire safety and install alarms for a long-lasting impact."

Many students live independently for the first time at college, and with academic challenges and social distractions, fire safety likely may not be a top priority. The Town/Gown Fire Safety Community Service Project works with students to take responsibility of their own safety by learning fire safety while also assisting the local community.

"Collaboration between students, fire departments and universities works to create a stronger, safer community," said Ed Comeau, founder of Campus Firewatch. "Enabling students to learn fire safety by doing fire safety provides an important life skill for them and those around them."

According to the NFPA, three out of four fires occur in the home, the very place that most people feel the safest. However, more than 60% of consumers do not test their smoke and CO alarms monthly, according to a new survey by First Alert**. Unfortunately, many forget or simply aren't aware of the need for regular testing.

"Gaining real-world knowledge with regard to smoke and CO alarm placement and maintenance is an invaluable opportunity for these students," said Gail Minger, president of the Michael H. Minger Foundation. "The Town/Gown project truly offers a unique volunteer opportunity to both support the community and work with fire safety professionals in a capacity many would not otherwise experience."

To learn more about fire and CO safety, visit the First Alert website at www.firstalert.com, the Campus Firewatch website at www.campus-firewatch.com or the Michael H. Minger Foundation at www.mingerfoundation.org. You also can follow the Town/Gown Fire Safety Community Service Project on Twitter and Facebook via #TownGownFire.

About Campus Firewatch

Campus Firewatch is a social entrepreneurship focused on helping to save lives at our nation's campuses. For more information, visit http://www.campus-firewatch.com. Facebook | Twitter @campusfirewatch

About Michael H. Minger Foundation

The Michael H. Minger Foundation was formed following the death of Michael Minger in a residence hall fire. The Foundation focuses on fire safety for all students, including students with special needs such as physical, sensory and cognitive disabilities. More information is available at www.mingerfoundation.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/mingerfoundation.

About BRK Brands, Inc.

BRK Brands, Inc. (Aurora, IL), is a fully owned subsidiary of Newell Brands. For 60 years, BRK Brands, Inc. has been the manufacturer of First Alert®-branded home-safety products, the most trusted and recognized safety brand in America. BRK® Brands designs and develops innovative safety solutions including Tundra™ Fire Extinguishing Spray, Onelink by First Alert smart home products, a comprehensive line of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, fire extinguishers and escape ladders to protect what matters most. Such products are also marketed under the BRK Electronics® brand, The Professional Standard for the builder and contractor audiences. BRK Brands, Inc. products are found in more than 30 countries worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.firstalert.com, http://www.brkelectronics.com or http://www.newellbrands.com.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.

Additional information about Newell Brands is available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

