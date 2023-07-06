Fire Dept. Coffee Introduces Coffee and T-Shirt Clubs to Benefit First Responders

ROCKFORD, Ill., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fire Dept. Coffee (FDC) announced that it will launch two new clubs on July 1st, inviting coffee lovers to enjoy new roasts and new T-shirt designs monthly, with $2 from every Fire Dept. Coffee Club order and $5 from every Fire Dept. Shirt Club order going back to a new fire department each month. Both clubs will be available as a subscription or one-time purchase.

Fire Department Coffee

Supporters of the Fire Dept. Coffee Club will experience a new handcrafted roast delivered to their door. The chosen fire department of the month will be reflected through the packaging, tasting notes, and more. You'll feel connected to the good you're doing whenever you're drinking Fire Dept. Coffee.

The Fire Dept. Coffee Shirt Club will support the same beneficiary as the Coffee Club, and each month customers will receive a fun new shirt design that celebrates that month's fire department.

"We're so excited to launch these new clubs," said FDC founder Luke Schneider. "We know that our customers enjoy trying new roasts and wearing new gear all the time. Of course, we're most excited about the opportunity to support even more firefighters and other first responders throughout the year."

July's department is the Green Bay Metro Fire Department . Green Bay Fire Chief Matthew Knott is a 25-year veteran of the fire service and got his start in Rockford, Illinois, where he worked alongside Schneider and other members of the FDC team.

"We have a great bunch of people here with huge hearts and who are in it for the right reason," Chief Knott said. "Like most departments, we've had firefighters who have experienced cancer and are still dealing with it today. Contributions from FDC can really go a long way to help make ends meet, make sure bills are paid and their family is taken care of."

About Fire Department Coffee

Founded in 2016 by firefighter/paramedic and U.S. Navy veteran Luke Schneider, Fire Department Coffee is a NaVOBA certified veteran-owned business that is dedicated to handcrafting great-tasting coffee and supporting first responders. Its growing assortment of ground, whole bean, single serve pods, and ready-to-drink coffee is freshly roasted in the U.S.A. by a dedicated team of firefighters, first responders, and coffee experts.

In 2018, the team established the Fire Dept. Coffee Foundation to give back to first responders who have become sick or injured on the job, mentally or physically, or who are facing other serious health challenges.

For more information about Fire Dept. Coffee, or the Fire Dept. Coffee Foundation, please visit www.firedeptcoffee.com.

