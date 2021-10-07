Fire Dept. Coffee Now Available in Meijer Stores Across Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fire Department Coffee products are now available at Meijer stores across the state of Illinois , making it easier and more convenient for coffee lovers to bring home their favorite roast.

The Midwest-based chain of supercenters, will feature three distinct Fire Dept. Coffee favorites, including Medium Roast , Dark Roast and Skull-Crushing Espresso . The Medium and Dark roasts are sold as ground coffee, while the espresso is available in whole bean coffee.

Fire Department Coffee Fire Department Coffee CEO, Luke Schneider, and his family at their local Meijer store

Meijer is among the top 25 largest retailers in the United States and operates 24 stores in Illinois.

"We are very excited to partner with Meijer to make our coffee available in their stores," Fire Dept. Coffee CEO and founder Luke Schneider said. "Those who already enjoy Fire Dept. Coffee will be able to pick up our coffee on their regular shopping trips. This will also help introduce us to even more people who haven't discovered Fire Dept. Coffee yet."

Fire Dept. Coffee is veteran-owned and operated primarily by a team of active and retired firefighters and veterans. Every bag of coffee is roasted at the company's roasting facility in Rockford, Illinois, before being shipped out to customers nationwide. With every purchase, customers are also helping give back to heroes in need because Fire Dept. Coffee directs a portion of profits to support firefighters and first responders who have been injured on the job, mentally or physically, or who are facing other health challenges.

The company's success is built on its commitment to creating high-quality roasts with coffee beans sourced from the top coffee-growing regions around the world. Its full catalog includes more than a dozen different roasts, along with a rotating collection of specialty blends made available for its Coffee of the Month Club and Spirit Infused Coffee Club .

