Fire Dept. Coffee to Donate Coffee to First Responders, Nurses and Military Now Through Valentine's Day

ROCKFORD, Ill., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fire Dept. Coffee recently announced that for every bag of coffee that customers purchase for themselves or for loved ones between now and Valentine's Day at firedeptcoffee.com , they will donate a bag of coffee to first responders, nurses and military members nationwide.

The veteran-owned and firefighter-run company is sharing the love of coffee.

"These have been crazy times for so many people," Fire Dept. Coffee Founder and President Luke Schneider said. "First responders, health care workers and service members have taken on a massive share of the effort to protect us and care for us. This is one small thing we can do to let them know how grateful we are for all that they do."

Because Fire Dept. Coffee is run by veterans and firefighters, they understand what it's like to live and work in stressful times, powering through long shifts that require peak performance always. They know that for those who do this work, coffee is constantly brewing, ready to refuel and restore them for the job ahead.

Sharing the love of coffee is a way to recognize this small but powerful thing that unites so many people working in difficult circumstances. It's also an opportunity to let Fire Dept. Coffee's customers give back directly to these dedicated men and women who have been the heroes of our communities and our nation.

Fire Dept. Coffee's success is built on its commitment to creating high-quality roasts with coffee beans sourced from the top coffee-growing regions around the world. Its full catalog includes more than a dozen different roasts, along with a rotating collection of specialty blends made available for its Coffee of the Month Club and Spirit Infused Coffee Club .

"We have always given back to benefit first responders in need, and we always will," Schneider said. This is a chance to support an even broader group of people who have chosen to dedicate their lives to serving others. We're happy to do it, and we've already seen how excited our customers are to share the love."

About Fire Department Coffee

Launched in 2016, Fire Department Coffee is veteran-owned and run by firefighters with the mission to make great coffee and an even greater mission to support our nation's heroes in need. Please visit firedeptcoffee.com .

To request samples for media, contact Madeline Hayes

(779) 772-4707

[email protected]

