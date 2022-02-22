Fire Dept. Coffee's Irish Whiskey Infused Coffee Makes a Delicious, Non-Alcoholic Irish Coffee for St. Paddy's Day

ROCKFORD, Ill., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- You don't have to be Irish to celebrate St. Paddy's Day. That's no secret. It's also no secret that a lot of St. Paddy's Day celebrations are centered around alcohol — from green beer to dark Irish stouts and a full range of concoctions made with Irish spirits.

Fire Dept. Coffee now has a great option for anyone who wants a non-alcoholic alternative while still enjoying the festivities in true Irish style.

Celebrate St. Paddy's Day with a non-alcoholic Irish coffee. Make your own in three easy steps with Fire Dept. Coffee's Irish Whiskey Infused Coffee. Sláinte!

The veteran-owned and firefighter-run company's Irish Whiskey Infused Coffee is the headlining ingredient in its popular recipe for non-alcoholic Irish Coffee .

"We look forward to St. Patrick's Day every year," Fire Dept. Coffee founder Luke Schneider said. "For anyone who loves the taste of Irish coffee, this recipe lets you enjoy it all day long. Once people try it, they're actually going to enjoy it all year long."

The recipe calls for just three ingredients: Irish Whiskey Infused Coffee , brown sugar and lightly whipped cream. It couldn't be easier.

Irish Whiskey Infused Coffee is one of the most popular selections in Fire Dept. Coffee's line of signature Spirit-Infused Coffee roasts . Each one features a rich, bold coffee accented by the distinct flavors of fine spirits. The company uses a signature infusion process to create the ideal blend of tasting notes, even as the alcohol content of the spirits is removed during the roasting process.

The result is an undeniably great taste and a beverage that can be consumed anywhere, anytime — whether that's on the job or at the year's best St. Patrick's Day celebration.

For anyone who wants to enjoy their non-alcoholic Irish coffee during the day and then enjoy it with actual alcohol when the time is right, there's an easy solution, too. Simply add 1 ½ oz of your favorite Irish Whiskey and stir thoroughly.

About Fire Department Coffee

Launched in 2016, Fire Department Coffee is veteran-owned and run by firefighters with the mission to make great coffee and an even greater mission to support our nation's heroes in need. Please visit firedeptcoffee.com .

