Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market Size to Increase by $ 5.04 Bn during 2021-2025 | Forecasting Strategies for the New Normal | Technavio

The fire detection and suppression systems market is estimated to grow by USD 5.04 billion during 2021-2025, growing at a CAGR of almost 5%.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the stringent regulations supporting improved fire safety standards and rise in the development of commercial infrastructure. However, issues associated with corrosion in fire suppression systems will hinder the market growth.

The growing adoption of model building codes is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the high cost of purchase and maintenance might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are AFEX Fire Suppression Systems, API Group Corp., Carrier Global Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Globe Fire Sprinkler Corp., Halma Plc, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, McWane Inc., and Siemens AG.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the fire detection and suppression systems market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into commercial buildings, industrial sector, residential buildings, government buildings, and educational buildings. The market witnessed maximum demand for fire detection and suppression systems from the commercial buildings segment in 2020.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America . APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Global Fire and Gas Detection System Market - Global fire and gas detection system market is segmented by end-user (oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Global Fire Sprinkler Systems Market - Global fire sprinkler systems market is segmented by product (deluge fire sprinkler systems, wet pipe fire sprinkler systems, pre-action fire sprinkler systems, and dry pipe fire sprinkler systems), end-user (commercial, industrial, and residential), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Commercial buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Residential buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Government buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Educational buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Fire suppression systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Fire detection systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AFEX Fire Suppression Systems

API Group Corp.

Carrier Global Corp.

Emerson Electric Co.

Globe Fire Sprinkler Corp.

Halma Plc

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

McWane Inc.

Siemens AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

