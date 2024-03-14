Fire Detector Market Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2024-2030: Emerging Trends Include Development of Multi IR Detectors and Introduction of New Standards to Reduce False Alarms

DUBLIN, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fire Detector Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the global fire detector market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, public institution, industrial, and residential sectors.The global fire detector market is expected to reach an estimated $9.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growth in the construction industry and stringent government regulations for fire safety.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of multi IR detectors and the introduction of new standards to reduce false alarms.

Key Market Insights:

Flame detectors are forecast to remain the largest product over the forecast period due to growing security concern increases demand for fire detectors.

Wired technology is forecast to remain the largest market. Wired networks are mostly preferred in the commercial areas and in public institutions as they provide better network reliability and stability than wireless networks. Wireless technology is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of IoT in residential, commercial, and public institutions.

Asia Pacific is expected to become the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing construction of new buildings, which necessitates more devices to protect assets and lives.

Fire Detector Company Profiles



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies fire detector companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the fire detector companies profiled in this report includes.

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

United Technologies Corporation

London Security

Hochiki

Academy Fire

Fike Corp

Halma

Kidde

Bosch Security Systems

BRK Electronics

Report Scope:

Market size estimates: Fire detector market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Fire detector market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by product, application, and technology.

Market trend (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by product, application, and technology. Segmentation analysis: Fire detector market size by various segments, such as product, application, technology and region in terms of value shipment.

Fire detector market size by various segments, such as product, application, technology and region in terms of value shipment. Regional analysis: Fire detector market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

Fire detector market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different application and regions for fire detector market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different application and regions for fire detector market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for fire detector market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for fire detector market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following key questions:

What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global fire detector market by product (smoke detector, flame detector, heat and others), application (residential, commercial, public institution, industrial and Others), technology (ZigBee, Wi-Fi, Sigfox, NB-IOT, Wired, LoRaWAN, Z-Wave, satellite, and others) and region?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

What are the business risks and threats to the market?

What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Fire Detector Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Fire Detector Market by Product

3.3.1: Smoke and Detectors

3.3.2: Flame and Detectors

3.3.3: Heat and Others

3.4: Global Fire Detector Market by Application

3.4.1: Residential

3.4.2: Commercial

3.4.3: Public Institutions

3.4.4: Industrial and Other Applications

3.5: Global Fire Sensors and Detectors Market by Technology

3.5.1: Wired

3.5.2: ZigBee

3.5.3: Wi-Fi

3.5.4: Sigfox

3.5.5: NB-IOT

3.5.6: LoRaWAN

3.5.7: Z-Wave

3.5.8: Satellite

3.5.9: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Fire Detector Market by Region

4.2: North American Fire Detector Market

4.3: European Fire Detector Market

4.4: AAPC Fire Detector Market

4.5: ROW Fire Detector Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Geographical Reach

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2: Emerging Trends of the Global Fire Detector Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development of the Global Fire Detector Market

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Fire Detector Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Fire Detector Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

