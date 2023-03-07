Fire Fighting Pump Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: Shift Toward Energy-Efficient Pumps Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fire Fighting Pump Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fire fighting pump market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.76% during 2022-2028

MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Growth In Construction



Europe's travel and tourism construction industry has many projects in the pipeline. In 2020, 60 new resorts and hotels started their operations. In 2021, Europe witnessed a year-on-year growth of 4-6% in new resorts and hotel construction. These construction activities are expected to boost the fire fighting pumps market as they require installing fire safety equipment such as standpipes, sprinkler systems, and fire pumps.

Further, in APAC, countries such as India have invested USD 1.103 billion to develop sports infrastructure between 2022-2025. Approximately 300 sports infrastructural facilities across the country. All these facilities require installing fire safety equipment, propelling the fire fighting pumps market during the forecasted period.



Increase In Wild Fire Incidents



Regions of Europe and the U.S. have witnessed an increase in wildfire incidents. In California, there were more than 7,095 incidents in 2021. These incidents are increasing due to extreme climate conditions because of climate crises. Further, Australia is one of the countries that have been affected immensely due to wildfires.

The fire season of 2019 was of particular interest as it caused economic damage of more than USD 100 million. It was also responsible for killing or injuring more than 3 billion wildlife populations. Such an increasing number of incidents have gathered the requirements for firefighting pumps.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT TYPE

The centrifugal fire fighting pump market was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2022 and dominated the product type segment. These pumps are highly versatile, enabling them to be manufactured in various shapes and sizes, which can handle various requirements. Centrifugal pumps are ideal for high-flow applications, and they also have higher efficiency when compared to pneumatically run pumps. They can also handle large fluid flow volumes and operate at medium and low heads. These pumps are further divided into the horizontal split case, vertical split case, vertical turbine, vertical inline, and end suction pumps. These pumps are highly versatile and are used in firefighting across buildings, industries, and ships.

in 2022 and dominated the product type segment. These pumps are highly versatile, enabling them to be manufactured in various shapes and sizes, which can handle various requirements. Centrifugal pumps are ideal for high-flow applications, and they also have higher efficiency when compared to pneumatically run pumps. They can also handle large fluid flow volumes and operate at medium and low heads. These pumps are further divided into the horizontal split case, vertical split case, vertical turbine, vertical inline, and end suction pumps. These pumps are highly versatile and are used in firefighting across buildings, industries, and ships. The positive displacement fire fighting pumps market is growing at a CAGR of 2.67% during the forecast period. Positive displacement pumps are known for their capability to handle high-viscosity fluids. The flow and efficiency of these pumps increase as the viscosity of the fluids increase. These pumps are also capable of handling shear-sensitive fluids. Slug is a major component of processing in certain industries, such as waste treatment plants and coal slurry; in situations like these, positive displacement pumps are more efficient and preferred to centrifugal pumps.

Segmentation by Product Type

Centrifugal Pumps

Horizontal Split case

Vertical Split case

Vertical Inline

Vertical Turbine

End Suction

Positive Displacement Pumps

INSIGHTS BY FUEL TYPE



The global fire fighting pump market in the electric-powered segment was valued at USD 1.31 billion in 2022 and dominated the fuel-type segment. Electric fire pumps are known for their compact structures, being small in size, and for their aesthetics. On the other hand, diesel-powered pumps are necessary for many situations, such as wildfires with no 100% electricity coverage. In such conditions, pumps can be run on diesel, as finding a source of electricity would be a hectic task. The facilities that utilize diesel-powered fire fighting systems are warehouses, aircraft hangers, and industrial settings. The diesel firefighting pumps are also installed with an automatic alarm system that enables the system to point out low oil pressure, high water temperatures, over speed and other faults.



Segmentation by Fuel Type

Electric-powered

Diesel-powered

Others

INSIGHTS BY END-USER



Industries such as oil & gas are at high risk for fire incidents, and any fire incident at this location can be devastating and cause heavy damage to life and property. The oil and gas industry has a high requirement for firefighting pumps. The global fire fighting pump market in the oil & gas industry was valued at USD 761.84 million in 2022. The necessity to reduce these fatalities and to increase safety measures drives the growth of fighting equipment such as hoses and nozzles, fire sprinklers, and fire fighting pumps. This indirectly drives the growth of the firefighting pumps for the forecasted period.



Segmentation by End-User

Industrial

Oil & Gas

Marine

Mining

Others

Commercial

Residential

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



In 2022, the offline distribution channel held the majority share in the global fire fighting pump market distribution channel segment. This segment is also forecasted to have an absolute growth rate of 23.10% during the forecasted period. One of the prominent offline distribution methods includes firefighting equipment fairs. Governments worldwide are taking initiatives to generate awareness regarding fire safety and organize events such as fairs and fire safety week. These fairs are also an opportunity for major firefighting equipment manufacturers and pump manufacturers to display their products and entice their customers to buy them. Hence such measures help drive the market's offline distribution channel growth.



Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



North America held the most significant global fire fighting pumps market share in 2022, accounting for 34.46%. The demand for fire fighting equipment, including fire fighting pumps, is mostly driven by the countries in the region, owing to the stringent rules and regulations that must be followed to ensure fire safety is maintained. The National Fire Protection Association is one of the major organizations that set standards and regulations concerning fire safety. Further, the region's growth in the construction industry also supports the demand for firefighting systems. The residential sector is witnessing significant growth as the number of household units is increasing, and the increasing fire safety awareness among individuals has increased the consumption of firefighting equipment.



Segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

APAC

China

Japan

India

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Key Vendors

Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL)

Rosenbauer

Xylem INC.

Sulzer Ltd

EBARA CORPORATION

Wilo SE

Other Prominent Vendors

Ruhrpumpen

Pentair

Peerless Pumps

PF Pumpen und Feuerloschtechnik GmbH

Grundfos Holding A/S

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

C.E.T. Fire Pumps MFG

NAFFCO

Caterpillar Inc.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. What is the fire fighting pump market size?

2. What is the growth rate of the fire fighting pump market?

3. Which region dominates the global fire pumps market?

4. What are the key driving factors in the fire fighting pump market?

5. Who are the key players in the global fire fighting pump market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats



6 Premium Insights



7 Market at a Glance



8 Introduction



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Shift Toward Energy-Efficient Pumps

9.2 Growth in Construction Activities

9.3 Increased Number of Fire Stations



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Intense Fire Season

10.2 Governments' Focus on Fire Prevention & Safety Regulations

10.3 Increased Fire Incidents



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Effects of Diesel Combustion

11.2 Increased Raw Material & Supply Chain Costs



12 Market Landscape



13 Product Type



14 Fuel Type



15 End-User



16 Distribution Channel



17 Geography



18 North America



19 Europe



20 Apac



21 Latin America



22 Middle East & Africa



23 Competitive Landscape



24 Key Company Profiles



25 Other Prominent Vendors



26 Report Summary



27 Quantitative Summary



28 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL)

Rosenbauer

Xylem INC.

Sulzer Ltd

EBARA CORPORATION

Wilo SE

Ruhrpumpen

Pentair

Peerless Pumps

PF Pumpen und Feuerloschtechnik GmbH

Grundfos Holding A/S

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

C.E.T. Fire Pumps MFG

NAFFCO

Caterpillar Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iwr3db

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets