Fire Fighting Pump Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: Shift Toward Energy-Efficient Pumps Presents Opportunities

Mar 07, 2023, 18:15 ET
The "Fire Fighting Pump Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global fire fighting pump market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.76% during 2022-2028
MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES
Growth In Construction
Europe's travel and tourism construction industry has many projects in the pipeline. In 2020, 60 new resorts and hotels started their operations. In 2021, Europe witnessed a year-on-year growth of 4-6% in new resorts and hotel construction. These construction activities are expected to boost the fire fighting pumps market as they require installing fire safety equipment such as standpipes, sprinkler systems, and fire pumps.
Further, in APAC, countries such as India have invested USD 1.103 billion to develop sports infrastructure between 2022-2025. Approximately 300 sports infrastructural facilities across the country. All these facilities require installing fire safety equipment, propelling the fire fighting pumps market during the forecasted period.
Increase In Wild Fire Incidents
Regions of Europe and the U.S. have witnessed an increase in wildfire incidents. In California, there were more than 7,095 incidents in 2021. These incidents are increasing due to extreme climate conditions because of climate crises. Further, Australia is one of the countries that have been affected immensely due to wildfires.
The fire season of 2019 was of particular interest as it caused economic damage of more than USD 100 million. It was also responsible for killing or injuring more than 3 billion wildlife populations. Such an increasing number of incidents have gathered the requirements for firefighting pumps.
SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS
INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT TYPE
- The centrifugal fire fighting pump market was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2022 and dominated the product type segment. These pumps are highly versatile, enabling them to be manufactured in various shapes and sizes, which can handle various requirements. Centrifugal pumps are ideal for high-flow applications, and they also have higher efficiency when compared to pneumatically run pumps. They can also handle large fluid flow volumes and operate at medium and low heads. These pumps are further divided into the horizontal split case, vertical split case, vertical turbine, vertical inline, and end suction pumps. These pumps are highly versatile and are used in firefighting across buildings, industries, and ships.
- The positive displacement fire fighting pumps market is growing at a CAGR of 2.67% during the forecast period. Positive displacement pumps are known for their capability to handle high-viscosity fluids. The flow and efficiency of these pumps increase as the viscosity of the fluids increase. These pumps are also capable of handling shear-sensitive fluids. Slug is a major component of processing in certain industries, such as waste treatment plants and coal slurry; in situations like these, positive displacement pumps are more efficient and preferred to centrifugal pumps.
Segmentation by Product Type
- Centrifugal Pumps
- Horizontal Split case
- Vertical Split case
- Vertical Inline
- Vertical Turbine
- End Suction
- Positive Displacement Pumps
INSIGHTS BY FUEL TYPE
The global fire fighting pump market in the electric-powered segment was valued at USD 1.31 billion in 2022 and dominated the fuel-type segment. Electric fire pumps are known for their compact structures, being small in size, and for their aesthetics. On the other hand, diesel-powered pumps are necessary for many situations, such as wildfires with no 100% electricity coverage. In such conditions, pumps can be run on diesel, as finding a source of electricity would be a hectic task. The facilities that utilize diesel-powered fire fighting systems are warehouses, aircraft hangers, and industrial settings. The diesel firefighting pumps are also installed with an automatic alarm system that enables the system to point out low oil pressure, high water temperatures, over speed and other faults.
Segmentation by Fuel Type
- Electric-powered
- Diesel-powered
- Others
INSIGHTS BY END-USER
Industries such as oil & gas are at high risk for fire incidents, and any fire incident at this location can be devastating and cause heavy damage to life and property. The oil and gas industry has a high requirement for firefighting pumps. The global fire fighting pump market in the oil & gas industry was valued at USD 761.84 million in 2022. The necessity to reduce these fatalities and to increase safety measures drives the growth of fighting equipment such as hoses and nozzles, fire sprinklers, and fire fighting pumps. This indirectly drives the growth of the firefighting pumps for the forecasted period.
Segmentation by End-User
- Industrial
- Oil & Gas
- Marine
- Mining
- Others
- Commercial
- Residential
INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
In 2022, the offline distribution channel held the majority share in the global fire fighting pump market distribution channel segment. This segment is also forecasted to have an absolute growth rate of 23.10% during the forecasted period. One of the prominent offline distribution methods includes firefighting equipment fairs. Governments worldwide are taking initiatives to generate awareness regarding fire safety and organize events such as fairs and fire safety week. These fairs are also an opportunity for major firefighting equipment manufacturers and pump manufacturers to display their products and entice their customers to buy them. Hence such measures help drive the market's offline distribution channel growth.
Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
North America held the most significant global fire fighting pumps market share in 2022, accounting for 34.46%. The demand for fire fighting equipment, including fire fighting pumps, is mostly driven by the countries in the region, owing to the stringent rules and regulations that must be followed to ensure fire safety is maintained. The National Fire Protection Association is one of the major organizations that set standards and regulations concerning fire safety. Further, the region's growth in the construction industry also supports the demand for firefighting systems. The residential sector is witnessing significant growth as the number of household units is increasing, and the increasing fire safety awareness among individuals has increased the consumption of firefighting equipment.
Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
Key Vendors
- Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL)
- Rosenbauer
- Xylem INC.
- Sulzer Ltd
- EBARA CORPORATION
- Wilo SE
Other Prominent Vendors
- Ruhrpumpen
- Pentair
- Peerless Pumps
- PF Pumpen und Feuerloschtechnik GmbH
- Grundfos Holding A/S
- KSB SE & Co. KGaA
- C.E.T. Fire Pumps MFG
- NAFFCO
- Caterpillar Inc.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. What is the fire fighting pump market size?
2. What is the growth rate of the fire fighting pump market?
3. Which region dominates the global fire pumps market?
4. What are the key driving factors in the fire fighting pump market?
5. Who are the key players in the global fire fighting pump market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Premium Insights
7 Market at a Glance
8 Introduction
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Shift Toward Energy-Efficient Pumps
9.2 Growth in Construction Activities
9.3 Increased Number of Fire Stations
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Intense Fire Season
10.2 Governments' Focus on Fire Prevention & Safety Regulations
10.3 Increased Fire Incidents
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Effects of Diesel Combustion
11.2 Increased Raw Material & Supply Chain Costs
12 Market Landscape
13 Product Type
14 Fuel Type
15 End-User
16 Distribution Channel
17 Geography
18 North America
19 Europe
20 Apac
21 Latin America
22 Middle East & Africa
23 Competitive Landscape
24 Key Company Profiles
25 Other Prominent Vendors
26 Report Summary
27 Quantitative Summary
28 Appendix
