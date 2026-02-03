Fire Grand Challenge Recognizes Top Teams Building the Next Wave of Wildfire Tools

OAKLAND, Calif. , Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conservation X Labs (CXL) has announced the three winning teams of the Fire Grand Challenge, a global competition designed to advance practical tools and approaches for wildfire mitigation, response, and landscape recovery. Selected from a worldwide cohort of finalist teams, the winners will share a $200,000 prize purse to support continued development and scaling.

The Fire Grand Challenge received over 140 applications from across 20 countries. Twelve finalist teams advanced, each pairing a technical innovator with a local community partner, to validate solutions grounded in both leading-edge technology and place-based knowledge.

Field tests spanned fire-prone landscapes from the forests of British Columbia to the dry ecosystems of Chiapas, Mexico.

Each finalist team received a $50,000 field-testing grant. For nine months, they have worked alongside land managers, fire experts, and local partners to demonstrate their solutions through controlled burns, flight trials, and rigorous technical assessments. Field tests spanned fire-prone landscapes, from the forests of British Columbia to the dry ecosystems of Chiapas, Mexico.

The winners:

Grand Prize Winner: Vibrant Planet Data Commons (Colorado, USA) & The Kalispel Tribe of Indians (Washington, USA) – An AI-powered decision support tool to assist community planning for fire mitigation and restoration, developed through deep collaboration with Tribal Nations.

Runner-Up: International Savanna Fire Management Initiative (Victoria, AUS) & BIOMASA AC (Chiapas, MEX) – A process called Emissions Reduction Traditional Fire Management (ERTFM) that implements early dry season burns. It utilizes geospatial information systems (GIS) and local knowledge to prevent destructive burns in the late dry season.

Runner-Up: Flash Forest Inc. (Ontario, CAN) & Grand County Wildfire Council (Colorado, USA) – Forest regeneration technology guided by AI, utilizing drones to distribute seed pods for replanting.

Winners were announced at the Solutions Summit, the Challenge's culminating event at the Oakland Museum of California, which convened leaders in wildfire management and technology to learn results from the field and discuss pathways to deployments at scale.

The Fire Grand Challenge is made possible through a partner coalition including the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, The Coca-Cola Foundation, Esri, and Planet, among many others.

‍About Conservation X Labs

Conservation X Labs operates at the intersection of biodiversity, technology, and innovation to drive groundbreaking solutions to prevent the sixth mass extinction.

