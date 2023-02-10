Fire hose market size to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% by 2027; A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global fire hose market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.2121 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. Europe will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fire Hose Market 2023-2027

Fire hose market - Five forces

The global fire hose market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

For an interpretation of Porter's five forces model – buy the report!

Fire hose market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Fire hose market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (type 3, type 2, and type 1) and end-user (municipal fire service, commercial, and others).

The type 3 segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Type 3 fire hose is generally used in the firefighting industry. It has an exterior elastomeric covering that ensures low absorption of liquids and high resistance to abrasion and heat. Type 3 fire hoses have characteristics such as high durability, adaptability to environmental usage, and negligible friction loss. These factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global fire hose market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global fire hose market.

Europe is estimated to account for 33% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key revenue-generating countries in the regional market. The growth of the fire hose market in North America is attributed to factors such as the increasing focus on implementing fire safety measures in buildings. Moreover, enterprises in the region are focusing on protecting infrastructure and reducing the number of casualties. These factors will drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Fire hose market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Stringent regulations for fire safety are driving the market growth.

are driving the market growth. Governments have taken several measures to reduce the number of fire accidents.

Fire hoses provide fire protection backup for a building sprinkler system.

In case of a fire, building occupants or firefighters can use the fire hose and accessories stored on site.

Firefighting equipment should be inspected regularly and serviced at least once a year.

Therefore, stringent regulations are expected to boost the growth of the global fire hose market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The introduction of single-piece and longer hoses is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. Fire hose vendors are upgrading their products to ensure a proper water flow.

Long and single-piece fire hoses have an added advantage over using couplings for connecting shorter hoses, which eliminates water leakage issues.

Thus, numerous vendors of longer, single-piece fire hoses are expected to enter the market, which, in turn, will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Compliance with codes and standards is challenging the market growth.

is challenging the market growth. Global vendors face issues related to the codes and standards of different regions.

Each country has different building codes and product specifications provided by the government.

Thus, the variations in the codes and standards of different regions may hinder the growth of the global fire hose market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this fire hose market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fire hose market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the fire hose market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the fire hose market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fire hose market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The fire trucks market size is expected to increase by USD 1.21 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.18%. This report extensively covers segmentation by type (tanker, aerial vehicle, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The fire-resistant fabrics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,749.97 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (industrial protective and mining clothing, transport, defense and firefighting services, and others), product (apparel and non-apparel), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Fire Hose Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 155 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.14% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,212.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Albert Ziegler GmbH, Angus Fire Ltd., Australian Fire Hose, Chhatariya Firetech Industries, Dixon Valve and Coupling Co. LLC , Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Exflame Fire Protection Pvt. Ltd., Goodada, Guardian Fire Equipment Inc., Jakob Eschbach GmbH, KFH Industries Co., Kuriyama of America Inc., Mercedes Textiles Ltd., National Fire Equipment Ltd., NewAge Fire Protection Industries Pvt. Ltd., NORTH AMERICAN FIRE HOSE CORP., Puck Enterprises, SINCO FIRE AND SECURITY CO. LTD., Superior Fire Hose Corp., and Terraflex Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global fire hose market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global fire hose market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Type 3 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Type 3 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Type 3 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Type 3 - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Type 3 - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Type 2 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Type 2 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Type 2 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Type 2 - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Type 2 - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Type 1 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Type 1 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Type 1 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Type 1 - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type 1 - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Municipal fire service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Municipal fire service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Municipal fire service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Municipal fire service - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Municipal fire service - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Albert Ziegler GmbH

Exhibit 116: Albert Ziegler GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 117: Albert Ziegler GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Albert Ziegler GmbH - Key offerings

12.4 Angus Fire Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Angus Fire Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Angus Fire Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Angus Fire Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Dixon Valve and Coupling Co. LLC

Exhibit 122: Dixon Valve and Coupling Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 123: Dixon Valve and Coupling Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Dixon Valve and Coupling Co. LLC - Key offerings

12.6 Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 125: Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 126: Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

12.7 Guardian Fire Equipment Inc.

Exhibit 129: Guardian Fire Equipment Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Guardian Fire Equipment Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Guardian Fire Equipment Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Jakob Eschbach GmbH

Exhibit 132: Jakob Eschbach GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 133: Jakob Eschbach GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Jakob Eschbach GmbH - Key offerings

12.9 KFH Industries Co.

Exhibit 135: KFH Industries Co. - Overview



Exhibit 136: KFH Industries Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: KFH Industries Co. - Key offerings

12.10 Kuriyama of America Inc.

Exhibit 138: Kuriyama of America Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Kuriyama of America Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Kuriyama of America Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Mercedes Textiles Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Mercedes Textiles Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Mercedes Textiles Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Mercedes Textiles Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 National Fire Equipment Ltd.

Exhibit 144: National Fire Equipment Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: National Fire Equipment Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: National Fire Equipment Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 NewAge Fire Protection Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 147: NewAge Fire Protection Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: NewAge Fire Protection Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: NewAge Fire Protection Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 NORTH AMERICAN FIRE HOSE CORP.

Exhibit 150: NORTH AMERICAN FIRE HOSE CORP. - Overview



Exhibit 151: NORTH AMERICAN FIRE HOSE CORP. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: NORTH AMERICAN FIRE HOSE CORP. - Key offerings

12.15 Puck Enterprises

Exhibit 153: Puck Enterprises - Overview



Exhibit 154: Puck Enterprises - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Puck Enterprises - Key offerings

12.16 Superior Fire Hose Corp.

Exhibit 156: Superior Fire Hose Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Superior Fire Hose Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Superior Fire Hose Corp. - Key offerings

12.17 Terraflex Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 159: Terraflex Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Terraflex Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Terraflex Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 162: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 163: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 164: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 165: Research methodology



Exhibit 166: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 167: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 168: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio