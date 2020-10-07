Fire Hydrant Market to Reach $1.57 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 4.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Fire Hydrant Market by Product Type (Dry Barrel and Wet Barrel), Operating Type (Conventional and Smart), Construction (Underground and Above Ground), and End User (Commercial and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global fire hydrant industry was estimated at $1.18 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $1.57 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in the number of commercial and industrial buildings, stringent implications regarding installation of fire protection systems, and rising incidents of fire breakouts fuel the growth of the global fire hydrant market. On the other hand, high installation and maintenance costs curb the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, surge in demand for smart fire hydrants is projected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to postponements of a number of construction projects all over the world. Accordingly, the global hire hydrant market has been impacted negatively.

Moreover, there have been huge disruptions in the supply chain and availability of raw materials due to global lockdown. However, several government bodies are introducing relaxations on the existing regulations, thereby permitting the sector to restart their projects and plans.

Download Report Sample (399 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7109

The dry barrel segment to dominate by 2027-

Based on product type, the dry barrel segment held the major share in 2019, generating more than half of the global fire hydrant market. Rise in urbanization and industrialization propels the segment growth. The wet barrel segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.4% throughout the forecast period. Increase in spending on construction projects, coupled with government initiatives to minimize property damage are expected to boost the segment growth.

The conventional segment to maintain the dominant share-

Based on operating type, the conventional segment contributed to 99% of the global fire hydrant market share in 2019 and is expected to lead the trail till 2027. Rise in fire incidents across Europe and North America propels the growth of the segment. Simultaneously, the smart segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 9.6% during the study period, due to the fact that smart fire hydrants are armed with several smart sensors and nodes which help in knocking out fires much effectively.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Fire Hydrant Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7109?reqfor=covid

North America garnered the major share in 2019 –

Based on geography, North America accounted for nearly half of the global fire hydrant market revenue in 2019 and is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2027. Increase in the construction related activities and strict norms related to fire and building safety measures in the North America fuel the growth. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing consumer awareness for safety measures fuels the market growth in this province.

Key players in the industry-

Compagnie De Saint -Gobain S.A.

EJ Group, Inc

Grundfos Holding A/S

Kupferle Foundry Company

McWane, Inc

Rapidrop Global Ltd

Mueller Water Products, Inc

American Cast Iron Company AVK International A/S

Bocciolone Antincendio S.P.A.

CSA S.R.L.

Terminal City Iron Works Ltd.

HAWLE BETEILIGUNGSGESELLSCHAFT m.b.H.

Talis Management Holding GmbH

IMP Armature D.O.O.

Interested in Procure Data? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fire-hydrant-market/purchase-options

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports We Have:

Fire Suppression Equipment Market: Global Fire suppression equipment market is anticipated to generate $32.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Fire-rated Doors Market: Global fire-rated doors market is expected to reach $60,129 million in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Fire Protection Systems Market: Global fire protection systems market is projected to reach $1, 31,274.5 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Automatic Fire Sprinklers Market : Global Automatic Fire Sprinkler Systems Market is projected to reach $1,148 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2017 to 2023.

Smoke Detector Market: Global Smoke Detector Market is expected to reach $3,405.7 million in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Pre-Book Now with 12% Discount:

Fire Sprinkler Market: - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Global Aerial Ladder Fire-Fighting Vehicle Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research