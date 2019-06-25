Fire Magic® Grills Announces Sponsorship of Steven Raichlen's Project Fire

"We are thrilled to partner with Steven Raichlen's Project Fire . Mr. Raichlen's influence as the man who reinvented world barbecue and the enormous success of the show offer an ideal opportunity to increase exposure of the Fire Magic brand and to communicate Fire Magic's 80-year heritage of best in class performance and durability," stated Robert Dischner, SVP Marketing for R.H. Peterson Co, manufacturer of Fire Magic grills.

The multi-prong sponsorship includes a Fire Magic sponsorship message that will air twice in every Steven Raichlen's Project Fire episode, branded videos and signature recipes that will be available on the Fire Magic website and social channels throughout July and August, as well as promotion of Fire Magic on Steven Raichlen's social media channels and the Steven Raichlen's Project Fire website.

Steven Raichlen's Project Fire is a co-production of Maryland Public Television, Barbacoa, Inc., and Resolution Pictures.

About Fire Magic

Manufactured by R.H. Peterson Co. and celebrating an 80-year heritage of high performance, stylish and versatile outdoor cooking products, Fire Magic® offers a full line of premium grills, and accessories – all made in the USA from the highest quality materials, with the most advanced features for today's discerning outdoor cook and backed by the industry's best warranty program. For more information, visit www.firemagicgrills.com.

