Fire Pits Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $12.52 Billion by 2032

DUBLIN, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fire Pits Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type; By Type; By End-use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fire pits market size is expected to reach USD 12.52 billion by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The global phenomenon was inspired by householders' increasing preference to create an inside environment in an outdoor setting. The most common characteristic of a fire pit is the capacity to restrict and regulate the spread of flames.



Fire Pits Market Report Highlights

In 2022, the wood-burning segment held the highest revenue share. Wood-burning pits are essentially made-up camping pits that stimulate market expansion because they are erected distant from the main house site.

The classic fire pit segment topped the market in 2022. The key factor driving the market is that the most popular designs used nowadays are concrete or metal fire pits.

The outdoor sector had the largest market share. The main driver of market expansion is the fact that a grass fire pit is a great way to enjoy the ambiance of an outdoor fire without the risks of blazing wood.

North America dominated the regional share in 2022. The primary factor fueling market expansion is an increase in customer demand for patios and heating fixtures like fire pits in newly built homes.

dominated the regional share in 2022. The primary factor fueling market expansion is an increase in customer demand for patios and heating fixtures like fire pits in newly built homes. The global players include American Fyre Designs , Crate and Barrel, Airxcel, Fire Sense, Yaheetech, KingSo, PALOFORM, and LANDMANN.

The author has segmented the fire pits market report based on product type, type, end-use, and region:



Fire Pits, Product Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Wood Burning

Propane

Charcoal

Gas

Others (Ethanol, Gel-Fueled)

Fire Pits, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Classic Fire Pit

Fire Table

Fire Pit Bowls

Tabletop Fire Pits

Chiminea

Others (Ring, Pagoda, Column)

Fire Pits, End-use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Indoor

Outdoor

Fire Pits, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Fire Pits Market Insights

4.1. Fire Pits - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Fire Pits Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Rising demand to evoke an inside ambiance in outdoor locations

4.2.1.2. Technological advancements

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. High cost

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)

4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)

4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)

4.4. PESTEL Analysis

4.5. Fire Pits Market Industry Trends

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global Fire Pits Market, by Product Type



6. Global Fire Pits Market, by Type



7. Global Fire Pits Market, by End-Use



8. Global Fire Pits Market, by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape



10. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Firepits

Patina Products

Firepits UK

AmazonBasics

TACKLIFE

Landmann

Outdoor GreatRoom

GHP Group

American Fyre Designs

Designing FireGalaxy Outdoor

Warming Trends

Crate and Barrel

Airxcel

Fire Sense

Yaheetech

KingSo

PALOFORM

LANDMANN.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ljrgg9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets