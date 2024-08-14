Fire Prevention Safety: As Wildfire Season Peaks, Prism Specialties Experts Share Top Ways to Stay Safe

Specialty Restoration Franchise Shares Industry Secrets for Protecting Homes from Flames

LIVONIA, Mich., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to make sure all residents are safe throughout the Wildfire season Prism Specialties, the leader in specialty residential and industrial restoration projects, is sharing the best ways to protect your home and livelihood. According to an article on Forbes, California wildfire season has already resulted in 3,500 wildfires across the state, affecting 207,000 acres of land—20 times more acres burned than around this time last year. Record breaking numbers are already upon us as we reach what the Western Fire Chiefs Association calls peak season.

As vegetation across the country dries out from summer heatwaves, fires that spark in August through October are known as the most destructive and burn through the most acres. This time of year creates the perfect storm with wind, heat, and dry conditions.

As the experts in a wide range of electronic, textile, art and document restoration services, Prism Specialties has put together a 'Wildfire To-Do List" that will help prevent damage and protect your home.

Creating a Defensible Space: This is a crucial part of wildfire preparedness, offering vital protection to homes and also aiding firefighters as they fight wildfires each season. The barriers can reduce the spread of fire, preventing additional fuel for fires, while protecting homes.

Within a 5ft area around your home, make sure all dead vegetation is removed, no branches are overhanging above your roof, grass and plants are well- watered and short, and there are no pine needles, leaves or debris in your gutters and roof.

Within a 30ft area around your home, make sure there are breaks in your vegetation and that all tree branches are at least 6ft off the ground.

Home Hardening: This involves making improvements to homes to make them a powerhouse against fire growth. The process prioritizes fire-resistant materials and construction techniques to prevent your home from igniting quickly.

When updating your roof, it is important to prioritize fire-resistant roofing materials such as metal or tile to prevent your roof from catching fire.

For walls and siding, it is important to seal gaps and cracks around your home to prevent embers from entering.

Make sure your windows are dual-pane tempered glass windows and that your doors are made of fire-resistant materials.

Plan for a Wildfire Emergency: While we can do everything possible to protect our homes, it is also important to prepare for the worst-case scenario.

Make sure you have an emergency kit ready to go with water, non-perishable food, medicine, important documents and personal items.

Talk with your entire family and map out an evacuation plan with multiple routes and scenarios.

Make sure you are watching your local news for the latest news on fires this season.

Do NOT ignore evacuation orders. It's a matter of life and death.

"We hope all homeowners take to heart these lifesaving measures this wildfire season," said James Copeland, Director of Technical Services at Prism Specialties. "In the past few years, wildfires have devastated communities and we hope everyone remains safe this season. If your home is impacted by a fire, please know we can help with appliances, works of art, or textiles at your local Prism Specialties."

