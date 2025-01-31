Fire Protection System Market to Grow by USD 14.58 Billion (2024-2028), Boosted by IoT & Big Data Integration with Smoke Detectors, with AI Driving Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global fire protection system market size is estimated to grow by USD 14.58 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period. Integration of smoke detectors with iot and big data is driving market growth, with a trend towards growth in adoption of wireless technology in fire detection systems. However, high installation and maintenance cost of fire protection systems poses a challenge. Key market players include ABB Ltd., API Group Corp., Carrier Global Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Encore Fire Protection, Fire Suppression Ltd., Fireline Corp., Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., Gentex Corp., Halma Plc, Hochiki America Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., Minimax GmbH, Napco Security Technologies Inc., RTX Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Securitas AB, Securiton AG, and Siemens AG.

Fire Protection System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 14582 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.23 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., API Group Corp., Carrier Global Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Encore Fire Protection, Fire Suppression Ltd., Fireline Corp., Firetrol Protection Systems Inc., Gentex Corp., Halma Plc, Hochiki America Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., Minimax GmbH, Napco Security Technologies Inc., RTX Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Securitas AB, Securiton AG, and Siemens AG

The Fire Protection System market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing safety concerns and regulatory requirements. Federal custodians and building owners are prioritizing fire safety in residential and commercial buildings. The labor program and policies and regulations are driving the retrofit infrastructure of existing buildings with advanced technologies such as fire detection devices, sprinkler systems, and fire extinguishers. Construction equipment and facility management companies are integrating building automation and response teams with fire control communicators and sprinkler supervisory systems. Advanced technologies like fire analysis, mapping, and real-time information are becoming essential for risk management and safety concerns. Companies like BakerRisk are providing fire analysis services using Fire Safety Order and responsible persons (RPs) to ensure compliance with building codes. Economic advancements and construction activities are leading to the adoption of fire safety norms in various sectors, including hospitals, educational institutions, and oil & gas. Fire protection system providers offer managed services, including fire detection systems, suppression systems, maintenance services, and energy efficiency solutions. Fire hose reels, hydrant systems, and automatic sprinkler systems are essential components of fire safety procedures. Fire codes and safety systems are being updated regularly, requiring installers to stay informed of regulatory updates. Advanced technologies like RFID systems, smoke detectors, heat detectors, and flame detectors are being integrated into fire protection systems to improve fire safety procedures. Wet-pipe, dry-pipe, pre-action, and deluge fire sprinklers are essential for effective fire suppression. Wireless alarm systems and water mist technology are also gaining popularity due to their efficiency and reliability.

Wireless fire detection and alarm systems are essential solutions for modern enclosed structures such as offices, hotels, monuments, halls, and warehouses. These systems do not require traditional cabling, making installation simple and quick. The system comprises a radio gateway, radio fire detectors, and radio manual call points. A dual-band system with frequencies of 433 MHz and 868 MHz, and multiple channels, ensures stable communication between devices. The absence of wires maintains the building's interior integrity and enhances aesthetics.

The Fire Protection System market faces various challenges in the real estate sector. Federal custodians and tenants require compliance with labor programs, policies, and regulations. Retrofitting infrastructure with advanced technologies and materials, such as fire detection devices and suppression systems, can be costly and complex. Construction activities and building automation also pose challenges, as does ensuring the availability of response teams and fire control communicators. Technology and materials, including fire sprinkler systems, fire extinguishers, and fire alarm equipment, must meet stringent building codes. Executive leadership and risk management prioritize safety concerns, with Royal Assent and Fire Safety Orders driving regulatory updates. Responsible persons (RPs) in residential buildings must oversee fire safety procedures, while installers navigate supply chain disruptions and regulatory compliance. Fire analysis, including fire mapping and real-time information, is essential for effective fire safety systems. Advanced technologies like wireless sensor networks and fire suppression systems offer energy efficiency and improved response times. Fire Protection Systems encompass fire hose reels, hydrant systems, and automatic sprinkler systems, among other solutions. Energy efficiency, fire safety norms, and economic advancements continue to shape the market. Key sectors, such as hospitals, educational institutions, oil & gas, and manufacturing, prioritize fire safety procedures and systems. Fire codes and safety systems continue to evolve, with managed services and energy and power solutions playing crucial roles. Fire detection systems, including smoke detectors, heat detectors, RFID systems, and flame detectors, are essential components of comprehensive fire protection strategies. Wet-pipe, dry-pipe, pre-action, and deluge fire sprinklers, along with fire alarm systems, ensure safety in various applications. Fire sprinkler contractors and maintenance services offer expertise in designing, installing, and maintaining these systems. Fire safety systems, including smoke management and ventilation systems, are critical for minimizing damage and ensuring occupant safety. In conclusion, the Fire Protection System market faces numerous challenges, including regulatory compliance, technology integration, and cost management. However, advancements in fire detection, suppression, and analysis technologies, along with the evolving regulatory landscape, provide opportunities for growth and innovation. By prioritizing safety, efficiency, and regulatory compliance, stakeholders can create effective and sustainable fire protection solutions for various industries and applications.

Fire protection systems involve significant upfront investments due to the need for various components such as alarms, smoke detectors, and fire suppression systems. The cost is further increased by the labor expenses for installation, which are high due to the intricacy of networks and the need for advanced tools. Vendors continually upgrade their solutions and innovate new technologies, driving up the cost for buyers in the residential, commercial, and government sectors.

This fire protection system market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Fire detection

1.2 Fire suppression

1.3 Fire response

1.4 Fire analysis Application 2.1 Commercial

2.2 Industrial

2.3 Residential Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Fire detection- The fire detection product segment dominates the global fire protection system market due to its essential role in early fire detection and warning. A fire detection system includes components like smoke detectors, alarms, water sprinklers, and fire suppression systems. These devices collaborate to identify and alert individuals through audio and visual equipment, such as speakers and alarms, during smoke, carbon monoxide, or fire incidents. Regulatory bodies, such as the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and the Building Code of Australia, mandate the installation of fire detection systems in various public places, including malls, hospitals, stadiums, and other public gatherings. This regulatory compliance and safety concern will boost the demand for fire detection systems and the overall fire protection system market.

The Fire Protection System Market encompasses a range of technologies and services designed to prevent, detect, and suppress fires in various structures. Key components include fire alarm systems, fire suppression systems, fire hose reels, fire hydrant systems, automatic sprinkler systems, smoke management systems, ventilation systems, and stairwell-pressurization systems. These systems are essential in various sectors, including hospitals, educational institutions, and commercial buildings. Policies and regulations, such as labor programs and fire safety procedures, play a crucial role in driving market growth. Retrofitting infrastructure with advanced fire protection systems is a significant trend, as is the integration of wireless sensor networks for early detection and real-time monitoring. Supply chain disruptions can impact market growth, while energy efficiency is a key consideration for many fire protection solutions. Fire sprinkler contractors are an essential part of the value chain, ensuring proper installation and maintenance of fire protection systems.

The Fire Protection System market encompasses a range of technologies and services designed to prevent, detect, and suppress fires in various structures. This includes federal custodians and tenants implementing policies and regulations to ensure fire safety. Retrofitting infrastructure with advanced technologies such as fire detection devices, sprinkler systems, and suppression systems is crucial for existing buildings. Construction equipment and facility management play key roles in installing and maintaining these systems during new building projects. Building automation and response teams are essential for effective fire control communication. Advanced technologies like fire analysis segment, mapping, real-time information, and wireless sensor networks contribute to improved fire safety. Companies specializing in fire safety norms, fire codes, and executive leadership provide essential guidance. Responsible persons (RPs) overseeing residential buildings, hospitals, educational institutions, and other structures implement fire safety procedures and ensure adherence to regulations. Fire safety norms, economic advancements, and construction activities drive the demand for fire protection systems. Key components include water supply, water delivery, and distribution systems, as well as retrofitting, fire alarms, and suppression systems. Energy efficiency, smoke management, and ventilation systems are also critical elements. Fire protection contractors offer managed services, while energy and power sectors, oil & gas industries, and wireless alarm systems further expand the market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Fire Detection



Fire Suppression



Fire Response



Fire Analysis

Application

Commercial



Industrial



Residential

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

