Fire protection systems market in India to grow at a CAGR of 5.62% from 2022 to 2027: Stringent regulations to install fire protection systems to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the fire protection systems market in India is estimated to increase by USD 1,580.15 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 5.62%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size and segmentation. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled India Fire Protection Systems Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The bargaining power of buyers & suppliers and the threat of new entrants, rivalry, and substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-MODERATE to provide a holistic view of market favorability.



One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

, an analysis of which will help companies refine . Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between MEDIUM and HIGH.

, which range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

ABC Fire India

Brijbasi Fire Safety Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd.

DeccaLeap Technologies LLP

Etex NV

Fire Fighting Systems AS

Fireaway Inc.

HD Fire Protect Pvt. Ltd.

Johnson Controls International Plc.

Kanadia Fyr Fyter Pvt. Ltd.

Magnum Safety India

NewAge Fire Protection Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Rajyog Fire Services Pvt. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Safeguard Industries

Safex Fire Services Ltd.

Sayyed Fire System

Smith and Sharks Projects India Pvt. Ltd.

Vimal Fire Controls Pvt. Ltd.

Usha Fire Safety Equipments P Ltd.

Chart & data table on 5-year historic (2017-2021) market size, comparative analysis of segments, and Y-O-Y growth of fire protection systems market in India

The market is segmented by type (fire suppression, fire response, fire detection, and fire analysis) and end-user (commercial, industrial, government and institutional, and residential)

The fire suppression segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Firefighting systems help extinguish accidental fires and prevent their spread. Due to the rise in the number of fire incidents in the commercial and industrial sectors in India , various safety agencies have introduced stringent regulations and practices to minimize fire damage. These include occupancy limits, electrical codes, and the placement and maintenance of fire extinguishers and sprinkler systems. Such measures have increased the demand for fire suppression systems in India , which, in turn, will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Driver - Stringent regulations to install fire protection systems are notably driving market growth. According to government regulations, buildings should be equipped with appropriate emergency response systems, especially fire protection systems. For instance, the National Building Code of India requires all buildings to be protected by automatic sprinkler systems, fire extinguishers, high- or medium-speed watering, foaming, and wet risers, based on occupancy. Therefore, government agencies, manufacturers of fire protection systems, and building developers are promoting the use of fire protection systems. These factors are fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Trend - Significant technological advancements in fire protection systems are a key trend in the market. The spending on R&D activities is increasing among vendors. Many innovative applications and solutions are available in the market. Suppliers are offering offer innovative and highly efficient fire protection systems due to rapidly changing technologies and consumer preferences. The development of advanced smoke detectors, big data, and IoT technologies has led to the concept of intelligent smoke detectors. The demand for automatic fire detection and suppression systems is increasing to detect blazes quickly. Vendors are also investing in research and development to create innovative, cutting-edge, and effective systems that can adapt to changing consumer demands. These factors will support market growth during the forecast period.

Challenge - The high cost of purchase and maintenance of fire protection systems is challenging market growth. Fire protection systems are expensive. Therefore, they are not preferred by many small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Such enterprises prefer hand-held fire extinguishing systems such as fire extinguishers and manual systems, which cost less than automated systems. The after-sales service for proper use of these systems includes an inventory of equipment and spare parts. However, such procedures prevent consumers from installing these systems on their premises. In addition, costs associated with retrofitting and upgrading fire protection systems are also high. This increases the cost of retrofitting and replacing fire protection systems. Hence, issues related to retrofitting existing buildings are hindering the growth of the India Fire Protection Systems market.

What are the key data covered in this report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fire protection systems market in India between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the fire protection systems market in India size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the fire protection systems market in India across India

across A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fire protection systems market vendors in India

Fire Protection Systems Market Scope in India Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.62% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,580.15 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.14 Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled ABC Fire India, Brijbasi Fire Safety Systems Pvt. Ltd., Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd., DeccaLeap Technologies LLP, Etex NV, Fire Fighting Systems AS, Fireaway Inc., HD Fire Protect Pvt. Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc., Kanadia Fyr Fyter Pvt. Ltd., Magnum Safety India, NewAge Fire Protection Industries Pvt. Ltd., Rajyog Fire Services Pvt. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Safeguard Industries, Safex Fire Services Ltd., Sayyed Fire System, Smith and Sharks Projects India Pvt. Ltd., Vimal Fire Controls Pvt. Ltd., and Usha Fire Safety Equipments P Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 11: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Chart on India : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on India : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Fire protection systems market in India 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Fire protection systems market in India 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Fire suppression - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Fire suppression - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Fire suppression - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Fire suppression - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Fire suppression - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Fire response - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Fire response - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Fire response - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Fire response - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Fire response - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Fire detection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Fire detection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Fire detection - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Fire detection - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Fire detection - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Fire analysis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 41: Chart on Fire analysis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Fire analysis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Fire analysis - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Fire analysis - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Government and institutional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Government and institutional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Government and institutional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Government and institutional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Government and institutional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 69: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 70: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 71: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 72: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 73: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 74: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 75: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 ABC Fire India

Exhibit 76: ABC Fire India - Overview



Exhibit 77: ABC Fire India - Product / Service



Exhibit 78: ABC Fire India - Key offerings

11.4 Brijbasi Fire Safety Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 79: Brijbasi Fire Safety Systems Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Brijbasi Fire Safety Systems Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 81: Brijbasi Fire Safety Systems Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.5 Etex NV

Exhibit 82: Etex NV - Overview



Exhibit 83: Etex NV - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Etex NV - Key news



Exhibit 85: Etex NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Etex NV - Segment focus

11.6 Fireaway Inc.

Exhibit 87: Fireaway Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 88: Fireaway Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 89: Fireaway Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 HD Fire Protect Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 90: HD Fire Protect Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 91: HD Fire Protect Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 92: HD Fire Protect Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 Johnson Controls International Plc.

Exhibit 93: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Segment focus

11.9 Kanadia Fyr Fyter Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 98: Kanadia Fyr Fyter Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Kanadia Fyr Fyter Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Kanadia Fyr Fyter Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 NewAge Fire Protection Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 101: NewAge Fire Protection Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: NewAge Fire Protection Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: NewAge Fire Protection Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.11 Rajyog Fire Services Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 104: Rajyog Fire Services Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Rajyog Fire Services Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Rajyog Fire Services Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.12 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 107: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 108: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 110: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

11.13 Safeguard Industries

Exhibit 112: Safeguard Industries - Overview



Exhibit 113: Safeguard Industries - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Safeguard Industries - Key offerings

11.14 Safex Fire Services Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Safex Fire Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Safex Fire Services Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Safex Fire Services Ltd. - Key offerings

11.15 Smith and Sharks Projects India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Smith and Sharks Projects India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Smith and Sharks Projects India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Smith and Sharks Projects India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.16 Usha Fire Safety Equipments P Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Usha Fire Safety Equipments P Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Usha Fire Safety Equipments P Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Usha Fire Safety Equipments P Ltd. - Key offerings

11.17 Vimal Fire Controls Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Vimal Fire Controls Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Vimal Fire Controls Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Vimal Fire Controls Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

