Fire Pump Controllers Market size to grow by USD 295.04 million from 2022 to 2027 | The increasing availability of IoT-enabled pump controllers to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fire pump controllers market size is estimated to grow by USD 295.04 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period. Also, the growth momentum will progress. For more insights on the historical (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fire Pump Controllers Market

Fire Pump Controllers Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on End-user (Industrial, Commercial, and Residential), Type (Electric fire pump controller and Diesel fire pump controller), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).

The industrial segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The demand for fire safety equipment is increasing due to harsh environmental conditions in industries such as oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, mining, and metals involved in the production of high-explosive products. Moreover, the fire pump controller is one of the important elements of an industrial firefighting system. In addition, it helps in controlling the speed of the pump-to-pump water from a source into the building in case of fire. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the fire pump controllers market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global fire pump controllers market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth by 2027. The region is considered a major hub for the manufacturing activities of a majority of industries, including the key end-users of fire pump controllers due to which the market is growing. As a result, the increase in population has spurred the growth of some consumables and other goods which in turn increases the demand for pump controllers. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Fire Pump Controllers Market-Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The increasing availability of IoT-enabled pump controllers is a key factor driving market growth.

Major Trend

The emergence of VFD fire pump controllers is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenge

The downturn in the industrial sector is a significant challenge that limits the growth of the market. This is due to slowing industrial growth and economic recession globally. China is one of the major countries with the largest market share for fire pump controllers. However, the economic downturn and the weakening of the currency have had a significant impact on the growth of the fire pump controllers market in China. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the fire pump controllers market growth during the forecast period.

