Fire-resistant fabrics market to grow at a CAGR of 6% by 2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global fire-resistant fabrics market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.74997 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. Europe will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fire-resistant Fabrics Market 2023-2027

Fire-resistant fabrics market - Five forces

The global fire-resistant fabrics market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

For an interpretation of Porter's five forces model – Buy the report!

Fire-resistant fabrics market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Fire-resistant fabrics market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (industrial protective and mining clothing, transport, defense and firefighting services, and others) and product (apparel and non-apparel).

The industrial protective and mining clothing segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Workers in industries such as oil and gas and chemicals are exposed to fire and electrical hazards. Industrial protective and mining clothing helps protect them from such hazards. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand from various industries such as oil and gas, construction and manufacturing, mining, and chemicals.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global fire-resistant fabrics market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global fire-resistant fabrics market.

Europe is estimated to account for 33% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The automotive industry is a major end-user in Europe . The use of fire-resistant fabrics is increasing in railways, buses, cars, and aircraft. Moreover, stringent industrial standardizations related to safety at the workplace will fuel the market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Fire-resistant fabrics market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growth of the chemical and oil and gas industries is driving the market growth.

is driving the market growth. The chemicals and oil and gas industries use fire-resistant fabrics for the safety of workers.

These industries are growing with the rise in energy consumption worldwide.

Moreover, the rise in the urban population indicates a growth in energy demand, which, in turn, is fueling the growth of the chemicals and oil and gas industries.

Therefore, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing demand from emerging economies is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. Fire-resistant fabrics are used by workers and firefighters in emerging economies such as China and India , which is driving the growth of the market.

and , which is driving the growth of the market. In developing countries of APAC, there are numerous opportunities from end-user application segments such as industrial protective and mining clothing, transport, defense and firefighting services, and home and institutional furnishings.

There is high consumption potential in India and China across major end-user application segments such as transport and firefighting services.

and across major end-user application segments such as transport and firefighting services. Moreover, many new fire-resistant fabric production projects are expected to start during the forecast period to fulfill the growing demand.

These factors will support market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high cost of fire-resistant fabrics is challenging the market growth.

is challenging the market growth. Thermally stable fibers are blended with cotton, nylon, rayon, and polyester during production to make reliable protective clothing fabrics.

This process is carried out by using solid-state or gas-state technologies, which incur additional costs.

In addition, the market prices of fire-resistant fabrics mainly depend on the cost of processing technology.

Hence, such high costs will pose a threat to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this fire-resistant fabrics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fire-resistant fabrics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the fire-resistant fabrics market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the fire-resistant fabrics market across Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fire-resistant fabrics market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The smart fabrics for transportation market size is expected to increase by USD 1.25 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.35%. This report extensively covers segmentation by application (automobiles, aerospace, railways, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The elastomer coated fabric market size is expected to increase by USD 2.50 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45%. This report extensively covers segmentation by application (transportation, protective clothing, industrial, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Fire-resistant Fabrics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 169 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,749.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.55 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled DALETEC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Glen Raven Inc., Gunei Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Henan Tianyu Garment, Huntsman Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Kaneka Corp., Lenzing AG, Marina Textil SL, Milliken and Co., Newtex Industries Inc., PBI Performance Products Inc., Safechem Solution Pvt. Ltd., Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., TenCate Fabrics EU, U Long High Tech Textile Co. Ltd., W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., and Xinxiang Harmony Textile Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global fire-resistant fabrics market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global fire-resistant fabrics market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Industrial protective and mining clothing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Industrial protective and mining clothing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Industrial protective and mining clothing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Industrial protective and mining clothing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Industrial protective and mining clothing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Transport - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Transport - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Transport - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Transport - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Transport - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Defense and firefighting services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Defense and firefighting services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Defense and firefighting services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Defense and firefighting services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Defense and firefighting services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Apparel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Apparel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Non-apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Non-apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Non-apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Non-apparel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Non-apparel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 DALETEC

Exhibit 116: DALETEC - Overview



Exhibit 117: DALETEC - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: DALETEC - Key offerings

12.4 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 119: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Glen Raven Inc.

Exhibit 124: Glen Raven Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Glen Raven Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Glen Raven Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Gunei Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Gunei Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Gunei Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Gunei Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Huntsman Corp.

Exhibit 130: Huntsman Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Huntsman Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Huntsman Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Huntsman Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Huntsman Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 135: Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Kaneka Corp.

Exhibit 139: Kaneka Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Kaneka Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Kaneka Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Kaneka Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Lenzing AG

Exhibit 143: Lenzing AG - Overview



Exhibit 144: Lenzing AG - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Lenzing AG - Key news



Exhibit 146: Lenzing AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Lenzing AG - Segment focus

12.11 Marina Textil SL

Exhibit 148: Marina Textil SL - Overview



Exhibit 149: Marina Textil SL - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Marina Textil SL - Key offerings

12.12 Milliken and Co.

Exhibit 151: Milliken and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Milliken and Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Milliken and Co. - Key news



Exhibit 154: Milliken and Co. - Key offerings

12.13 Newtex Industries Inc.

Exhibit 155: Newtex Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Newtex Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Newtex Industries Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Solvay SA

Exhibit 158: Solvay SA - Overview



Exhibit 159: Solvay SA - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Solvay SA - Key news



Exhibit 161: Solvay SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Solvay SA - Segment focus

12.15 Teijin Ltd.

Exhibit 163: Teijin Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Teijin Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Teijin Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Teijin Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 TenCate Fabrics EU

Exhibit 167: TenCate Fabrics EU - Overview



Exhibit 168: TenCate Fabrics EU - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: TenCate Fabrics EU - Key offerings

12.17 W. L. Gore and Associates Inc.

Exhibit 170: W. L. Gore and Associates Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 171: W. L. Gore and Associates Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: W. L. Gore and Associates Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 173: W. L. Gore and Associates Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 174: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 175: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 176: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 177: Research methodology



Exhibit 178: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 179: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 180: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio