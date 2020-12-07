Fire Safety & Protection Acquires All-Star Fire, LLC

NORCROSS, Ga., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fire Safety & Protection, LLC ("FSP"), a portfolio company of Sunny River Management, LLC ("SRM"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of All-Star Fire, LLC ("All-Star"), a local tenured leader in the fire & life safety industry and known throughout the greater Atlanta market for its high level of customer service, reliability and technical expertise. Based in Atlanta, GA, FSP is an emerging high-growth fire & life safety business that is building a strong presence in the Eastern United States and Canada.

All-Star marks FSP's second acquisition in 2020 and seventh acquisition since 2018. All-Star's customers should expect the same unwavering commitment to customer service they have come to expect over the years. All-Star's President, Kevin Biando, will remain with the business and will continue to manage operations locally. "We are excited about our new partnership with FSP and Sunny River," Biando said. "Our new partners bring the resources required to accelerate our growth trajectory in Atlanta, Georgia, and across the Southeast. I look forward to joining forces with FSP as we build out a more concentrated Southeastern footprint."

"All-Star Fire is an outstanding addition to the FSP team. The organization's commitment to its customers and employees has driven their success over the last decade. All-Star provides Fire Safety and Protection with a premier Atlanta-based organization as we continue to expand our North American presence," explains Curt Bagnall, CEO of FSP. "We look forward to working closely with Kevin and his team to continue their success in the future. Our shared focus will be on customers, employees and investing in our capabilities to enable continued growth and industry-leading service."

About All-Star Fire, LLC

Serving Metro Atlanta and surrounding areas, All-Star Fire is a full-service fire alarm, fire sprinkler and fire extinguisher company that specializes in inspection, testing, service and installation of these critical life safety systems. To learn more about All-Star, visit www.all-starfire.com.

About Fire Safety & Protection, LLC

FSP is an emerging high-growth fire and life safety business committed to providing fire and life safety solutions to a diverse group of customers in the U.S and Canada, all with the highest level of customer service. To learn more about FSP, visit www.fire-sp.com.

