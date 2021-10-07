Fire Safety & Protection Acquires Total Fire Protection, Inc.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fire Safety & Protection, LLC ("FSP"), a portfolio company of Sunny River Management, LLC ("SRM"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of Total Fire Protection, Inc. ("Total") as of Sept. 20, 2021. Based in Alabama and licensed throughout the Southeast, Total is a full-service fire protection company.

Total's service offerings include design, fabrication, installation, inspections, testing and maintenance services for new and existing fire protection sprinkler systems. Their team of experienced installers and N.I.C.E.T. certified engineering technicians specializes in manufacturing, warehouse/distribution, industrial, commercial, and residential projects.

"We are excited for Total Fire Protection to join the FSP family of companies. With its long track record of delivering quality service, Total is a great addition to building out our Southeast regional presence. We look forward to working with both Don and Tommy in continuing to offer the same excellent service to its clients," stated Curt Bagnall, CEO of FSP.

Donald Black, co-owner of Total Fire Protection, remarked, "We are really excited to join FSP. Their singlemindedness in delivering on their core values is aligned with how we strive to serve our customers. After getting to know the FSP leadership through the acquisition process we could not have found a better partner to be a trustee of our companies' legacy."

"By joining forces with FSP, we look forward to continuing to serve our customers and provide our employees with greater growth opportunities," added Tommy Black, co-owner of Total.

Total Fire Protection, Inc. is FSP's 8th acquisition since its inception. This transaction continues FSP's strategy of building a high-growth fire and life safety business offering a comprehensive set of services across a breadth of customers and geographies.

About Total Fire Protection, Inc.

Total Fire Protection, Inc. is a full-service fire protection contractor specializing in Manufacturing, Warehouse / Distribution, Industrial, Commercial, and Residential projects. Based in Alabama and licensed throughout the Southeast, they offer: Design, Fabrication, Installation, Inspections, Testing and Maintenance services for new and existing fire protection sprinkler systems. To learn more about Total, visit www.totalfire.net.

About Fire Safety & Protection, LLC

FSP is an emerging high-growth fire and life safety business committed to providing fire and life safety solutions to a diverse group of customers in the U.S and Canada, all with the highest level of customer service. To learn more about FSP, visit www.fire-sp.com.

SOURCE Fire Safety & Protection, LLC