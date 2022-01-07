Fire Sprinkler Systems Market to Record USD 5.72 Bn Growth | AI Fire LLC, Cox Fire Protection Inc., and Fields Fire Protection Inc. emerge as dominant players | Technavio

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Fire Sprinkler Systems Market Size is expected to increase by USD 5.72 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate, occupying 54% of the global market share. China and India are the key markets for fire sprinkler systems in APAC. The market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in North America

Vendor Insights-

The fire sprinkler systems market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors offering differentiated products.

AI Fire LLC: The company offers wet sprinkler systems and dry sprinkler systems.

Cox Fire Protection Inc.: The company offers wet, dry, and foam fire sprinkler systems.

Fields Fire Protection Inc.: The company provides fire sprinkler systems and its installation.

Minimax GmbH and Co. KG: The company offers dry fire sprinkler systems and wet fire sprinkler systems.

NAFFCO FZCO: The company offers wet fire sprinkler systems which use heat-responsive technology and fast water systems to ensure that fires are quelled.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The fire sprinkler systems market growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the fire sprinkler systems market in APAC is driven by the rising investments in the real estate sector. The report also offers detailed insights into the growth of the market across Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. The US, Germany, and Russia are identified as major markets for fire sprinklers.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Fire Sprinkler Systems Market Driver:

Decline in insurance expenditure:

Investing in safety systems helps building owners comply with various norms set by the regulatory bodies. Most importantly, having necessary safety systems such as fire sprinklers, alarms, and suppression systems help them reduce insurance costs. This is encouraging a large number of end-users in the market to adopt fire sprinklers, which is driving the growth of the market.

Fire Sprinkler Systems Market Challenge:

Automation of fire safety systems:

Vendors in the market are introducing products backed with automation technologies that provide a better response during fire emergencies. These sprinklers are integrated with smoke detectors that monitor the environment and alert the facility. The popularity of these systems is increasing with the rising adoption of sophisticated computer-based fire protection systems. This growing trend will have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Related Reports:

Smoke Detector Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025



Fire Protection System Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Fire Sprinkler Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.61 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, India, and Russian Federation Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AI Fire LLC, Cox Fire Protection Inc., Fields Fire Protection Inc., Minimax GmbH and Co. KG, NAFFCO FZCO, Pryor Automatic Fire Sprinkler Inc., The Reliable Automatic Sprinkler Co. Inc., and Victaulic Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio