Fire Suppression Equipment and Consumables Global Market to 2028: Players Include 3M, Afex Fire Suppression Systems, Amerex, Ansul (Tyco) and Bavaria Fire Fighting Solutions

The global fire suppression equipment and consumables market is expected to reach $29.2 billion by 2028 from $22.7 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 5.1%.

This report reviews key fire suppression equipment technology and consumables categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets.

It organizes fire suppression technologies and consumables technologies into the segments shown below, and detailed market data are presented for each of these categories -

Fire Suppression Equipment:

Fire extinguishers

Fire sprinklers (water and mist/fog)

Gas delivery systems

Chemical and foam delivery systems

Specialty delivery systems

Fire Suppression Consumables:

Dry chemical/dry powder

Foams

Wet chemical

Gases

Speciality suppressants

The following fire suppression equipment and consumables applications are also considered within the global market:

Residential

Commercial

Vehicle/transportation

Mining

Energy and fuels/oil and gas

Manufacturing

Other industrial

Report Includes

105 data tables and 10 additional tables

An up-to-date overview and industry analysis of the global markets for fire suppressing equipment and consumables

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue for 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global fire suppressing equipment and consumables market, and corresponding market share analysis based on the type of technology, application, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of the market (benefits, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the market, with analyses and growth forecasts through 2028

Insight into the recent industry structure, competitive aspects of each product segment, increasing investment on R&D activities, market development strategies, and company revenue share analysis

Identification of major stakeholders and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their recent developments, financial performance, segmental revenues, and operational integration

Review of key patent grants and significant allotments of recent patents across each major category

