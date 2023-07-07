Fire Suppression Equipment and Consumables Global Market to 2028: Players Include 3M, Afex Fire Suppression Systems, Amerex, Ansul (Tyco) and Bavaria Fire Fighting Solutions

07 Jul, 2023, 21:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fire Suppression Equipment and Consumables Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global fire suppression equipment and consumables market is expected to reach $29.2 billion by 2028 from $22.7 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 5.1%.
This report reviews key fire suppression equipment technology and consumables categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets.
It organizes fire suppression technologies and consumables technologies into the segments shown below, and detailed market data are presented for each of these categories -
Fire Suppression Equipment:
- Fire extinguishers
- Fire sprinklers (water and mist/fog)
- Gas delivery systems
- Chemical and foam delivery systems
- Specialty delivery systems
Fire Suppression Consumables:
- Dry chemical/dry powder
- Foams
- Wet chemical
- Gases
- Speciality suppressants
The following fire suppression equipment and consumables applications are also considered within the global market:
- Residential
- Commercial
- Vehicle/transportation
- Mining
- Energy and fuels/oil and gas
- Manufacturing
- Other industrial
Report Includes
- 105 data tables and 10 additional tables
- An up-to-date overview and industry analysis of the global markets for fire suppressing equipment and consumables
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue for 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global fire suppressing equipment and consumables market, and corresponding market share analysis based on the type of technology, application, and region
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of the market (benefits, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, prospects, and contributions to the overall market
- Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the market, with analyses and growth forecasts through 2028
- Insight into the recent industry structure, competitive aspects of each product segment, increasing investment on R&D activities, market development strategies, and company revenue share analysis
- Identification of major stakeholders and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their recent developments, financial performance, segmental revenues, and operational integration
- Review of key patent grants and significant allotments of recent patents across each major category
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Co.
- Abco Peerless Fire Suppression Corp.
- Afex Fire Suppression Systems
- Amerex
- Ansul (Tyco)
- Badger Fire (United Technologies Corp.)
- Bavaria Fire Fighting Solutions
- Brk Brands Inc.
- Carrier (Utc)
- Chemetron
- Chemguard
- Chemours (The Chemours Co.)
- Consilium Ab
- Danfoss Fire Safety A/S
- Dupont
- Ffe (Halma)
- Fike Corp.
- Firepro Systems Ltd.
- Firetrace International (Halma plc)
- Geltech Solutions
- Gentex Corp.
- Guardian Safety Solutions International Inc.
- Hiller Companies
- Hochiki America
- Johnson Controls
- Kanex Fire
- Kerr Fire
- Keystone Fire Protection Co.
- Kidde (Utc)
- Knowsley Sk
- Marioff (Utc)
- Minimax Fire Solutions International GmbH
- Nationwide Fire Extinguishers
- Ningbo Fire Fighting Equipment Co. Ltd. (Nbfire)
- Nobel Fire Systems
- Pri-Safety
- Robert Bosch
- Rusoh Inc.
- Siemens Corp.
- Tg Products (Thomas Glover)
- Tyco Fire Products (Johnson Controls)
- U.S. Chemical Storage
- United Technologies Corp.
- Vfp Fire Systems
- Viking Automatic Sprinkler Co.
- W&M Fire Protection Services
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rbkjnu
