Fire Team Whiskey Announces Multi-agency search underway for Army Captain missing hiker, Stephanie Lincoln

A multi-agency search is underway, involving teams from Olympic National Park and Clallam County Search & Rescue, yet we have not found her or traces of her. We, the family and friends of Stephanie, are reaching out to see if anyone saw her on that hike. We believe she departed the trailhead at approximately 9:30am on Saturday, August 8th. She is 40 years old, 5'4" tall with short brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing green pants and white shirt or dark blue rain gear and last seen carrying a red backpack.

Originally from Florida, Stephanie and her family were spending time in the area. Stephanie is a highly trained, fit, knowledgeable hiker who is also a former Captain in the U.S Florida Army National Guard. If anyone has any information or leads, please contact Olympic National Park Dispatch at 360-565-3115.

Thank you. We, and the search teams, would sincerely appreciate your and the public's help.

