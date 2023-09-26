Fire Testing Market size to grow by USD 2.61 billion during 2022-2027| Implementation of stringent fire safety regulations to drive the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fire Testing Market size is projected to increase by USD 2.61 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period. The increasing number of fire accidents in the commercial and industrial sectors in the North American region has led many safety agencies to introduce strict regulations and measures to ensure safety to minimize damage caused by fire. These practices include occupant limits, electrical rules, location, and proper maintenance of fire extinguishers and alarms. Such measures have led to an increase in demand for flame-testing products in recent years in North America. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. Request free sample report now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fire Testing Market 2023-2027

Fire Testing Market 2023 – 2027: Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the fire testing market: Applus Services S.A., British Standards Institution, Bureau Veritas, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, DEKRA SE, Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., Eurofins Scientific SE, Exponent Inc., Factory Mutual Insurance Co., International Tin Association Ltd., Intertek Group Plc, QIMA Ltd., SGS SA, SHV Holdings, The Smithers Group Inc., TUV NORD AG, TUV Rheinland AG, TUV SUD AG, UL Solutions Inc., and VTEC Laboratories Inc.

Fire Testing Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 5.95% YOY growth in 2023.

Fire Testing Market 2023 – 2027: Market Dynamics:

Trend - The global fire safety testing market is experiencing a significant surge in automation and transforming the way buildings are assessed for fire safety. This remarkable trend is propelled by technological advancements, increased awareness of fire safety regulations, need for efficient and precise testing procedures. One prominent facet of automation in this market involves the utilization of robotic systems, which can conduct various fire safety tests swiftly and accurately.

Challenge - The absence of standardized testing methods is the inconsistency of results obtained across various testing facilities and laboratories is the significant challenge of the market. The absence of uniform testing procedures and protocols makes it challenging to ensure consistent testing practices across different locations. This lack of uniformity can result in inconsistent fire ratings for materials and products, which can hinder consumers' ability to make informed decisions.

Fire Testing Market 2023 – 2027: Key Segments:

The market is segmented by Service Type (Testing, Inspection, and Certification), Sourcing (In-house fire testing and Outsourced fire testing), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The testing segment is expected to be the major contributor to the market's growth during the forecast period. The substantial demand for test methods primarily arises from the need to assess the fire resistance of critical building materials like doors, walls, and ceilings. These components ensure building safety and preventing fire hazards. Through controlled fire scenarios, researchers can effectively evaluate the fire resistance properties of these materials, including their ability to withstand flames, heat, and smoke over a specified duration.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Service Type Market Segmentation by Sourcing Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

