Fire Trucks Market Size to Grow by USD 1.21 billion | APAC to Dominate the Market| Technavio

Fire Trucks Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Tanker: The tanker segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Tankers carry a bulk amount of water. Hence, they play a vital role in fire prevention. Therefore, fire departments prefer tankers in their firefighting vehicle fleet. Municipalities and tanker operators prefer to adopt advanced and optimum-performance vehicles. The increasing number of incidents related to fire has compelled local governing bodies to add a large number of tankers to their fleet.

The tanker segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Tankers carry a bulk amount of water. Hence, they play a vital role in fire prevention. Therefore, fire departments prefer tankers in their firefighting vehicle fleet. Municipalities and tanker operators prefer to adopt advanced and optimum-performance vehicles. The increasing number of incidents related to fire has compelled local governing bodies to add a large number of tankers to their fleet.

Aerial Vehicle



Others

Geography

APAC: APAC is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period, followed by North America and Europe . The presence of prominent Chinese low-cost producers, along with increased demand from residential and commercial applications in emerging economies such as China , South Korea , and India , is likely to fuel the market during the projection period. Technological developments and expanding applications in the industrial sector further drive the growth of the fire trucks market. In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 hindered the growth of the regional fire truck market. However, as industries are implementing COVID-19 preventive measures to protect employees working on-site, industrial activities are expected to return to the pre-COVID-19 levels by 2022. Manufacturing activities will be at full capacity, which, in turn, will drive the production and sales of fire trucks in the region during the forecast period.

APAC is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period, followed by and . The presence of prominent Chinese low-cost producers, along with increased demand from residential and commercial applications in emerging economies such as , , and , is likely to fuel the market during the projection period. Technological developments and expanding applications in the industrial sector further drive the growth of the fire trucks market. In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 hindered the growth of the regional fire truck market. However, as industries are implementing COVID-19 preventive measures to protect employees working on-site, industrial activities are expected to return to the pre-COVID-19 levels by 2022. Manufacturing activities will be at full capacity, which, in turn, will drive the production and sales of fire trucks in the region during the forecast period.

North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Report Sample

Fire Trucks Market 2022-2026: Scope

The fire trucks market report covers the following areas:

Fire Trucks Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the fire trucks market, including Alexis Fire Equipment Co., Angloco Ltd., Chase Enterprise(Siam) Co. Ltd., China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd., Custom Fire Apparatus Inc., Daimler AG, Danko Emergency Equipment, ITURRI SA, Magirus GmbH, Marion Body Works Inc., MAXIMETAL, Morita Holdings Corp., NAFFCO FZCO, Oshkosh Corp., Rosenbauer International AG, Scania AB, Spartan Fire LLC, Sutphen Corp., Toyne Inc., and TRIEL-HT Group among others.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Fire Trucks Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist fire trucks market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fire trucks market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fire trucks market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fire trucks market vendors

Related Reports:

Commercial Vehicle Market by Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

High-performance Car Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Fire Trucks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.18% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alexis Fire Equipment Co., Angloco Ltd., Chase Enterprise(Siam) Co. Ltd., China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd., Custom Fire Apparatus Inc., Daimler AG, Danko Emergency Equipment, ITURRI SA, Magirus GmbH, Marion Body Works Inc., MAXIMETAL, Morita Holdings Corp., NAFFCO FZCO, Oshkosh Corp., Rosenbauer International AG, Scania AB, Spartan Fire LLC, Sutphen Corp., Toyne Inc., and TRIEL-HT Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Tanker - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Tanker - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Tanker - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Tanker - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Tanker - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Aerial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Aerial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Aerial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Aerial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Aerial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alexis Fire Equipment Co.

Exhibit 93: Alexis Fire Equipment Co. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Alexis Fire Equipment Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Alexis Fire Equipment Co. - Key offerings

10.4 Chase Enterprise(Siam) Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 96: Chase Enterprise(Siam) Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Chase Enterprise(Siam) Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Chase Enterprise(Siam) Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Chase Enterprise(Siam) Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd.

Exhibit 100: China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 ITURRI SA

Exhibit 104: ITURRI SA - Overview



Exhibit 105: ITURRI SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: ITURRI SA - Key offerings

10.7 Magirus GmbH

Exhibit 107: Magirus GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 108: Magirus GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Magirus GmbH - Key offerings

10.8 Morita Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 110: Morita Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Morita Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Morita Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Morita Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 NAFFCO FZCO

Exhibit 114: NAFFCO FZCO - Overview



Exhibit 115: NAFFCO FZCO - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: NAFFCO FZCO - Key offerings

10.10 Oshkosh Corp.

Exhibit 117: Oshkosh Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Oshkosh Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Oshkosh Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Oshkosh Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Rosenbauer International AG

Exhibit 121: Rosenbauer International AG - Overview



Exhibit 122: Rosenbauer International AG - Key offerings

10.12 Spartan Fire LLC

Exhibit 123: Spartan Fire LLC - Overview



Exhibit 124: Spartan Fire LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Spartan Fire LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio