Fire Victim Trust to Increase Pro Rata Payments to California Wildfire Survivors to 70%

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathy Yanni, Trustee of the Fire Victim Trust, announced a pro rata payment increase from 66 percent to 70 percent effective October 24, 2024. The increase is possible because the FVT has finalized 99.9% of all claims in the program.

"With substantially all claim determinations (99.9%) accepted and final and 99% of releases submitted, we can confidently increase the pro rata payment percentage earlier than expected. I'm proud of my team for reaching this milestone through months of hard work, and I am excited to get these funds in the hands of fire victims where the money belongs," said Cathy Yanni.

The October pro rata increase to 70 percent allows the Trust to disburse another $770 million to eligible claimants.

As of September 15, 2024, the Trust has paid claimants over $12.78 billion. The October pro rata increase to 70 percent allows the Trust to disburse another $770 million to eligible claimants.

The Fire Victim Trust:

The Fire Victim Trust evaluates, administers, processes, and resolves eligible claims arising from the 2015 Butte Fire, 2017 North Bay Fires, and 2018 Camp Fire. Under the direction of the Trustee, the Fire Victim Trust provides an efficient and equitable process to review claims and compensate fire victims for both economic and noneconomic damages caused by these fires, including destruction or damage to real estate and personal property, additional living expenses, lost wages, business losses, personal injury or death and related medical expenses, and emotional distress. To date, the Fire Victim Trust has disbursed $12.78 billion to fire victims. For more information about the Fire Victim Trust, please visit www.firevictimtrust.com.

