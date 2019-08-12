Fire Within Expands to Partner with School Districts Throughout US

" Teaching kids to grow wheat, mill it into flour, learn to knead dough, and make bread or pizza is a full spectrum experience. We are proud to be sponsoring such a program and watching as our students: Eat to Live, Live to Learn, and Learn to Eat," states Nancy Weiss, Director of Food Service at the Santa Barbara Unified School District. She continues, "We enjoyed a complete 'buy-in' from our newest partner, Ajith Dharma of Fire Within Mobile Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens; he not only worked to make this happen but personalized our mobile oven with our logo, further enhancing our program's brand of school food."

Ajith Dharma, CEO of Fire Within Mobile Wood Fired Ovens adds: "Expanding on the success and lessons learned from working with North Bend High School in Oregon, we gained a unique perspective on the challenges many school districts face when establishing curriculums designed to not only educate, but engage younger minds and increase graduation rates; we're proud to add Santa Barbara to education partners and are fully committed to supporting their goals."

Fire Within produces the most diverse configuration of wood fired ovens, in both truck and trailer models. With the increasing interest and growth of this popular food category, they produced 'Rolling In The Dough', a mobile food business-manual that was written to help eliminate the guesswork, hassles and frustrating learning curve of operating rolling/mobile restaurant. Career Trade Education (CTE) schools with Culinary & Hospitality programs can access Perkins, Pathways and other grants towards this investment.

About Fire Within:

Established in 2006, Fire Within, a GSA approved contractor, design, manufacture and distribute the most diverse Mobile Pizza Ovens, Pizza Trailers & Trucks to 'pizza-preneurs' throughout the US and Canada. They also offer turnkey business solutions, accessories and countless resources to ensure success. Visit www.firewithin.com for more information.

About SBUSD:

Established on June 6, 1866, Santa Barbara's educational tradition is one of the oldest in the state of California. Its traditions are rooted in the 18th-century Spanish era. For over a century, our graduates have gone on to become community, state, and nationally recognized leaders. Visit www.sbunified.com for more information.

