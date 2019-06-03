Fire Within Mobile Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Secure GSA Contract

AURORA, Colo., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fire Within, (FIRE), a leading manufacturer of mobile wood-fired pizza ovens, is pleased to announce that they have been awarded a GSA Schedule 73 Contract (47QSWA19D0058) and are now certified to supply Food Service and Hospitality Equipment and to the Federal Government. Acknowledging the growth in federal spending through the GSA, Fire Within have listed their mobile wood-fired pizza ovens on the government's electronic ordering system, GSA Advantage!®.

"This contract opens up significantly more markets throughout the country as well as overseas to Military Bases' officer's clubs and Embassy Compounds and affords us an opportunity to service all governmental departments with a unique food catering platform that brings a touch of home-cooking to foreign service members and embassy staff," states Ajith Dharma, CEO of Dharma T Investments LLC., Owners and producers of the Fire Within Pizza Ovens.

Fire Within produces several configurations of wood fired pizza ovens, in both truck and trailer models. With the increasing interest and growth of this popular food category, they produced 'Rolling In The Dough', a mobile food business-manual that was written to help eliminate the guesswork, hassles and frustrating learning curve of operating rolling/mobile restaurant.

Fire Within are also leaders in educating entrepreneurs in the mobile 'food-truck' category with their Wood Fire University. Their workshop, "Getting Started With Your Own Wood-Fired Oven Catering Business," is a popular Workshop that gives participants hands-on cooking and catering skills as well as the ability to fine-tune a proven business plan. Pizza entrepreneurs leave the workshop with everything they need to run a successful business, from catering and farmers' markets to festivals, retail, and more.

DHARMA T INVESTMENTS LLC, DBA FIRE WITHIN was established in 2006 to design, manufacture and distribute Food Service and Hospitality Equipment. From Mobile Pizza Ovens, Pizza Trailers & Trucks, Fire Within provides wood and gas-powered mobile pizza ovens, trucks, and trailers to 'pizza-preneurs' throughout the US and Canada. They also offer turnkey business solutions, accessories and countless resources to ensure success. Visit www.firewithin.com for more information.

Contact for Fire Within: Ajith Dharma, CEO at (303) 594-7271

