Fire Your Publicist: The No Agency Collective Launches Affordable PR Solution for Small Business Owners

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forget every preconceived notion about PR (that's public relations, by the way). The No Agency Collective, which launches today, is breaking the mold by introducing a new, affordable way for small business owners to kickstart their own media campaign.

The No Agency Collective empowers entrepreneurs and founders to tell their story without the monthly retainer fee of an agency or full-time salaries of an in-house team. Whether recently launched, finished a rebrand, or are considering parting with a current agency, the No Agency Collective is on a mission to help CEOs and Marketing Executives better understand the industry and provide the tools necessary to increase brand visibility.

Their global network is composed of seasoned PR consultants specializing in traditional media relations, influencer marketing, social media management, editorial copywriting and experiential marketing. This network of pros knows that a well-executed narrative turns products into must-haves, innovations into rituals, customers into loyalists and followers into brand ambassadors.

This is the opportunity to learn what the experts know using the same tools and media contact lists they use. That's right, No Agency PR is willing to share their coveted contact lists because, unlike agencies from the past, they are not an agency and do not rely on monthly retainers to survive. They actually encourage brands to build their own media relationships with the contacts they provide. Fancy that?

The concept comes as a direct response to the hardship many small businesses are currently facing due to the global pandemic. The team looks to provide a number of resources free of cost as well as a fairly priced menu of customizable PR packages. Their DIY kits are a one-time payment that provide the tools needed to help brands on their entrepreneurial journey and spread their message. The packages, starting at $1K, are tailored to meet specific needs and include a plethora of PR musts including press releases, founder bios, pitches, FAQ sheets and targeted contact lists of vetted journalists, editors and/or influencers. Basically, everything needed to begin creating buzz.

For a limited time, the company is offering their "Small but Mighty Kit" as a launch exclusive for $750 including a customized list of contact information for 10 vetted journalists and a professional pitch to get started.

For further information, please visit www.noagencypr.com and while there, check out their newly launched blog designed to be a one-stop-shop teaching readers how to land their first media interview, write an impactful pitch or establish their own media and influencer relationships without relying on an agency. From prepping for an interview to ensuring the brand's CEO and Executive team can hit all of the right SEO points, the No Agency Collective has the tools for any brand need.

