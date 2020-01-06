Firearm Attorney Jason Davis Joins Law Firm of Michel & Associates, P.C.

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Michel & Associates, P.C. is pleased to announce that well-known firearms lawyer and litigator Jason A. Davis has joined the firm as Of Counsel. Mr. Davis brings his considerable firearms law and technical knowledge, experience with regulators, and client base to complement Michel & Associates, P.C.'s existing world-class civil rights, constitutional and commercial litigation, and firearms law practice groups.

Complex and frequently changing firearm laws and politics increasingly influence product design, production, and marketing. The constitutional rights of gun owners are also under increased attack, and those unconstitutional efforts need to be resisted. The Michel & Associates legal and technical team of lawyers and experts, now including attorney Davis, offers unparalleled knowledge and experience in navigating firearms laws and politics. The firm supports firearm industry clients and Second Amendment advocacy groups through legal, technical, and political consulting, constitutional and commercial litigation, and regulatory compliance consulting.

Firearms-related businesses need to be able to adapt quickly to regulatory changes, adopt the latest technology, accelerate product redesigns, and work with regulators to bring legally compliant products to market. Adding Mr. Davis to the team complements Michel & Associates, P.C.s' knowledge base and long history of successfully representing its clients in complex litigation, working with government regulators, and implementing regulatory compliance strategies for sustained profitability.

"Michel & Associates' firearms law practice group opposes unconstitutional laws and helps our clients navigate a complex regulatory environment to develop plans and watchdog platforms to resist government overreach," said C.D. Michel, Michel & Associates, P.C.'s Senior Partner. "Having Jason join our team of attorneys focusing on federal and state commercial and civil rights litigation and regulatory compliance consulting allows us to make a bigger impact for our clients."

"Affiliating with Michel & Associates to combine our years of knowledge, relationships, resources, and experience will allow us to provide the very best litigation and compliance strategies through which we can conceive, design, and market products while limiting vulnerability for politically-motivated lawsuits," Mr. Davis said. "Our team can protect the rights of firearm owners and businesses and put our clients on the best path for success in California's highly-restrictive regulatory environment."

