Firearms Experts Kerry and Shirley Stephens Share Top Rifle Upgrade Advice in HelloNation

GAINESVILLE, Ga., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What accessories can give a rifle an immediate boost in performance without requiring a full rebuild? In HelloNation, firearms experts Kerry Stephens and Shirley Stephens, owners of Country Boy Sports and Accessories, detail ten upgrades that can improve handling, accuracy, and comfort. They emphasize selecting accessories based on shooting style and purpose rather than trends, ensuring each addition delivers meaningful results in the field or at the range.

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Optics are often the first upgrade shooters consider, and for good reason. The Stephens explain that red dot and holographic sights offer rapid target acquisition at close to mid-range distances, while low-power variable optics give flexibility for both close-quarters and moderate-range shooting. High-magnification scopes, on the other hand, are best suited for long-distance precision. Matching an optic's features to typical shooting conditions ensures the best return on investment.

An angled foregrip is another simple yet effective enhancement. By encouraging a more natural hand position, angled grips reduce fatigue, improve stability, and make target transitions smoother, particularly in fast-paced shooting environments. Adjustable stocks add similar value, allowing shooters to change the length of pull for different gear or shooting positions. A properly fitted stock can improve recoil control, sight alignment, and comfort, with some designs offering cheek risers for additional stability when using certain optics.

Muzzle brakes and compensators help manage recoil and muzzle rise, which can speed up follow-up shots and improve accuracy during rapid fire. The Stephens note that while these devices are highly effective, they also increase noise and blast to the sides, which may require consideration in close or team environments. Rail covers provide both protection and comfort, insulating hands from heat during sustained fire and creating a consistent gripping surface.

Trigger upgrades can dramatically improve shooting performance. Many factory triggers have heavier pulls and some creep, while aftermarket options offer smoother operation, lighter breaks, and greater precision. Match-grade triggers are particularly valuable for long-range or competitive shooting, whereas durable drop-in models suit field use.

A reliable sling system turns a rifle into a more manageable and versatile tool. Two-point adjustable slings allow for quick transitions between tight carry and ready positions, while single-point slings prioritize mobility in close-quarters situations. A well-chosen sling reduces fatigue and enhances control, especially during extended use.

Bipods are another accessory that can improve accuracy, especially for prone or supported shooting. Adjustable legs allow adaptation to uneven terrain, making bipods ideal for hunting and long-range work. Pairing a bipod with sound shooting technique can lead to tighter groupings and improved consistency at extended distances.

Improved charging handles and bolt releases are small upgrades with significant functional benefits. Ambidextrous charging handles make the rifle easier to operate for both right- and left-handed shooters, while extended latches improve grip and speed in gloved or hurried situations. Enhanced bolt releases streamline reloads and make locking the bolt back more intuitive, saving time during drills or competition.

The Stephens stress that the best rifle upgrades are those that complement the shooter's actual needs. A precision marksman may benefit most from optics, bipods, and refined triggers, while a home defense or competition shooter might prioritize recoil control, quick handling, and ergonomic improvements. Accessories chosen for function rather than appearance can transform a rifle into a more capable, efficient, and reliable tool.

The full article, Top 10 Accessories That Instantly Upgrade Your Rifle, outlines how to select the right optics, grips, stocks, muzzle devices, and other enhancements to improve shooting performance. This is according to Kerry Stephens and Shirley Stephens of Country Boy Sports and Accessories, who share their expertise in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation