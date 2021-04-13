Firearms injuries involving young children in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study published in Pediatrics found that the COVID-19 pandemic is associated with a surge in firearm injuries in young children and inflicted by young children.

The findings, led by Children's National Hospital experts, show that the COVID-19 pandemic is associated with a surge in fatal and nonfatal firearm injuries both in young children and inflicted by young children.

The results showed that there was an increased risk of firearm injuries in young children and injuries inflicted by young children during the first six months of the COVID-19 pandemic as compared to the pre-COVID study period. These increased incidents correlate with an increase in new firearm ownership.

"According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, firearms are a leading cause of injury and death among youth," said Monika K. Goyal, M.D., M.S.C.E., senior author of this study and associate chief of Emergency Medicine and Trauma Services at Children's National. "The pandemic has led to an increase in these preventable tragedies and it is incumbent upon us as a society to put appropriate measures in place to keep children safe."

"Increased firearm purchases are one reason we have seen an increase in firearm injuries during the pandemic," said Joanna S. Cohen, M.D., associate professor of Pediatrics and Emergency Medicine. "Increased purchases are likely related to the political unrest we recently witnessed and increased firearm injuries may be related to children being at home more. Whereas children were in school before, they might be home unsupervised while parents and caretakers are working."

In addition, there has been an increase in domestic violence over the course of the pandemic which, according to Dr. Cohen, could be a reflection of the stress emerging from financial insecurity, joblessness, illness and other stressors deriving from the pandemic.

After seeing the surge of firearm injuries in young children and inflicted by young children during the first six months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the study's experts are saying there is an urgent and critical need for enactment of interventions aimed at preventing firearm injuries and deaths involving children.

"There is an urgent need for strategies to prevent further injuries," Dr. Goyal said. "This includes counseling families on firearm safety at home, having more sensible gun laws and educating the public accordingly."

In the past, if you were a new gun owner, you would have access to training on how to handle a gun and find safe storage. With all the sheltering in place due to the pandemic, those educational opportunities have fallen by the wayside. "Now you have more people who have become new gun owners but haven't had the opportunity to get education on safe gun ownership, coinciding with more children staying at home because of the pandemic," Dr. Goyal said.

The increase in domestic violence could also be a contributing factor. Children are often witnesses to violence at home, Dr. Cohen explained. In many cases, she said, if children see a parent being threatened with a gun, they might model that behavior without fully understanding the implications of holding a gun and the injury it can cause.

About Children's National Hospital

Children's National Hospital, based in Washington, D.C., celebrates 150 years of pediatric care, research and commitment to community. Volunteers opened the hospital in 1870 with 12 beds for children displaced after the Civil War. Today, 150 years stronger, it is among the nation's top 10 children's hospitals. It is ranked No. 1 for newborn care for the fourth straight year and ranked in all specialties evaluated by U.S. News & World Report. Children's National is transforming pediatric medicine for all children. In 2020, construction will be complete on the Children's National Research & Innovation Campus, the first in the nation dedicated to pediatric research. Children's National has been designated twice as a Magnet® hospital, demonstrating the highest standards of nursing and patient care delivery. This pediatric academic health system offers expert care through a convenient, community-based primary care network and specialty outpatient centers in the D.C., metropolitan area, including the Maryland and Northern Virginia suburbs. Children's National is home to the Children's National Research Institute and Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation and is the nation's seventh-highest NIH-funded children's hospital. It is recognized for its expertise and innovation in pediatric care and as a strong voice for children through advocacy at the local, regional and national levels.

For more information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE Children’s National Hospital

Related Links

https://childrensnational.org

