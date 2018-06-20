Firebirds Rolls Out Summer Menu Including Grilled Grouper, Fresh Avocado and Ancient Grains

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The heat of summer is on, which means it's time to serve up some of Firebirds Wood Fired Grill's new seasonal grilled dishes that are packed full of flavor. Known for its bold flavors and classic American cuisine, Firebirds is introducing its Summer Features menu, which includes the 'Bella Burger, Grilled Salmon Bowl and Porcini Crusted Beef Filet. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of Firebirds' summer dessert feature, the Big Daddy Lemon Cake, will be donated to childhood cancer research.

Firebirds' Porcini Crusted Beef Filet, Big Daddy Lemon Cake, Wood Grilled Citrus Grouper and Avocado Toast Salad

"Our summer menu ties together fresh seasonal ingredients and bold flavors to create delicious, refreshing favorites for anyone's palate," said Firebirds Executive Chef Steve Sturm. "They are perfect for a summer enjoyed al fresco with friends on our outdoor patios."

Available June 20 - July 31, the Summer Features menu includes:

Lunch

'Bella Burger topped with chopped mushrooms, melted gouda, roasted portabellas, blistered tomatoes, pickled red onions and horseradish crema

topped with chopped mushrooms, melted gouda, roasted portabellas, blistered tomatoes, pickled red onions and horseradish crema Chicken Tostada Salad with chile-lime grilled chicken on top of mixed greens topped with black bean and grilled corn salsa, crispy corn tortillas, goat cheese and toasted pumpkin seeds tossed in a citrus vinaigrette

with chile-lime grilled chicken on top of mixed greens topped with black bean and grilled corn salsa, crispy corn tortillas, goat cheese and toasted pumpkin seeds tossed in a citrus vinaigrette Grilled Salmon Bowl with citrus grilled salmon, ancient grains and cucumber slaw served with an avocado schmear

Dinner

Wood Grilled Citrus Grouper served with ancient grains, charred corn-red pepper puree, pumpkin seed pesto and an avocado "popsicle"

served with ancient grains, charred corn-red pepper puree, pumpkin seed pesto and an avocado "popsicle" Porcini Crusted Beef Filet with porcini mushroom crust served over a horseradish crema with roasted Yukon gold potatoes, blistered tomatoes, green beans and fresh herbs

with porcini mushroom crust served over a horseradish crema with roasted gold potatoes, blistered tomatoes, green beans and fresh herbs Ancient Grains: Grilled stone fruit, blueberries, summer corn, green beans, feta cheese, radish and citrus vinaigrette (complement)

Lunch and Dinner

Avocado Toast Salad with summer tomatoes, pickled red onions, cucumber, cilantro and feta cheese in a citrus vinaigrette

with summer tomatoes, pickled red onions, cucumber, cilantro and feta cheese in a citrus vinaigrette Big Daddy Lemon Cake with fresh summer blueberries and blueberry sauce; $1 from each sale goes to support Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation in its fight against childhood cancer

Many of these items, including the Avocado Toast Salad, Grilled Salmon Bowl, Wood Grilled Citrus Grouper and Ancient Grains are under 580 calories.

"Our seasonal ingredients go beyond our savory Summer Features," said Sturm. "We also have two summer wines that pair well with the salmon, grouper and filet, and we offer 13 refreshing seasonal cocktails, which are perfect for cooling off and chilling out on a hot summer day."

Firebirds will offer, through July 31, Lyric by Etude Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. Both are created in harmony with the natural environment to capture the nuances of the Santa Barbara, Calif., terroir.

Highlights from Firebirds' 13 handcrafted seasonal cocktails include:

Ginger Basil Mango Mojito with Cruzan mango rum, Domaine de Canton ginger liqueur, fresh squeezed lime juice, fresh mint, basil and orange slices

with Cruzan mango rum, ginger liqueur, fresh squeezed lime juice, fresh mint, basil and orange slices Siesta Sangria with your choice of Red Guitar Tempranillo or Caposaldo Moscato, Cruzan Rum and fresh fruit

with your choice of Red Guitar Tempranillo or Caposaldo Moscato, Cruzan Rum and fresh fruit Wildberry Mule with Reyka Vodka, wild ginger berry elixir, juiced lime and Owen's ginger beer

About Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, a contemporary-polished restaurant, is an energetic twist on the traditional grill featuring a boldly flavored, classic American menu in an inviting, fire-centric atmosphere. Signature menu items include hand-cut, aged steaks and fresh seafood hand-fileted in-house and seared over locally sourced hickory, oak or pecan wood in Firebirds' scratch kitchen and exposed wood-fired grill. The open, stylish, enticing décor incorporates wood-fired themes and entertaining spaces, such as the outdoor patio with seasonal comforts and the award-winning FIREBAR®. Popular specialties include Wine Down Mondays, happy hour, artisan cocktails, craft beer, bourbon, after dinner drinks and Firebirds' private label wine. In keeping with its mission, "To Serve, Enrich and Exceed," Firebirds supports ever-growing sustainability efforts throughout its restaurants and partners with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, with more than $1.2 million raised for childhood cancer research through the sale of fresh-squeezed lemonade. Visit firebirdsrestaurants.com to become a member of Firebirds' Inner Circle, make an OpenTable reservation or order ToGo online.

For information:

Lauren Bovard

Rountree Group

770-645-4545

197441@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firebirds-rolls-out-summer-menu-including-grilled-grouper-fresh-avocado-and-ancient-grains-300669117.html

SOURCE Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Related Links

https://firebirdsrestaurants.com

