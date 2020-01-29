Firebirds Spreads the Love with Special Lunch and Dinner for Two Through March 1

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is offering a limited-time lunch and dinner menu for two featuring fresh, hand-cut, scratch-made favorites such as Wood Grilled Salmon, Filet Mignon and more through March 1.

"Our Menu for Two was created solely with our guests in mind," said Firebirds Executive Chef Steve Sturm. "We are always striving to find ways to enhance the Firebirds experience, and this limited-time menu does just that by providing savory options that suit any palate."

*Prices vary by location

Menu for Two includes (Dine-In, ToGo and Delivery):

Share a starter:

Lobster Spinach Queso - Lobster, baby spinach, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese, tortilla chips

Lobster, baby spinach, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese, tortilla chips Ranch Rings - Hand-breaded, panko-battered onions, house made roasted garlic ranch dressing

Hand-breaded, panko-battered onions, house made roasted garlic ranch dressing Seared Ahi Tuna - Sushi-grade, spicy mustard sauce, mixed greens, spiced pecans

Choose your own main courses:

Filet Mignon - Center-cut, wrapped in applewood-smoked bacon, served with choice of side

Center-cut, wrapped in applewood-smoked bacon, served with choice of side Wood Grilled Salmon - Basted with Key lime butter, fresh vegetables

Basted with Key lime butter, fresh vegetables Cilantro Grilled Chicken - Crisp Ranch Rings, smoked tomato jack cheese sauce

Share a dessert:

Creme Brul é e Cheesecake - Bruléed to order, fresh fruit, raspberry coulis

Bruléed to order, fresh fruit, raspberry coulis Chocolate Brownie - With vanilla bean ice cream, salted caramel sauce, dark chocolate sauce

With vanilla bean ice cream, salted caramel sauce, dark chocolate sauce Carrot Cake - with salted caramel sauce, served warm

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Firebirds' new seasonal Date Night cocktail is available for a limited time only. Described as a "kiss on the lips," Date Night is made with blood orange elixir, St-Germain elderflower liqueur and Tito's Handmade Vodka topped with La Marca Prosecco.

Firebirds also offers gift cards, reservations on OpenTable, delivery via DoorDash or order from the ToGo menu at FirebirdsRestaurants.com. Register to be a Firebirds' Inner Circle member and be the first to hear about upcoming events, promotions, new menu items and exclusive offers. Members also receive a gift for joining and a gift on their birthday.

About Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, a contemporary-polished restaurant, is an energetic twist on the traditional grill featuring a boldly flavored, classic American menu in an inviting, fire-centric atmosphere. Signature menu items include hand-cut, aged steaks and fresh seafood hand-fileted in-house and seared over locally sourced hickory, oak or pecan wood in Firebirds' scratch kitchen and exposed wood-fired grill. The open, stylish, enticing décor incorporates wood-fired themes and entertaining spaces, such as the outdoor patio with seasonal comforts and the award-winning FIREBAR®. Popular specialties include Wine Down Mondays, happy hour, artisan cocktails, craft beer, bourbon, after dinner drinks and Firebirds' private label wine. In serving the community, Firebirds supports ever-growing sustainability efforts throughout its restaurants and partners with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, with more than $1.8 million raised for childhood cancer research through the sale of fresh lemonade. Visit FirebirdsRestaurants.com to become a member of Firebirds' Inner Circle, make an OpenTable reservation or order ToGo online.

