Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Invites Guests to a Delicious Cup of Lemonade to Help Fight Childhood Cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemonade is always a refreshing choice this time of year. It's even more delicious when it's prepared with a special cause in mind. From Friday, June 11 through Sunday, June 13, visit Firebirds Wood Fired Grill and buy a cup of its freshly squeezed lemonade from the old-fashioned lemonade stand outside and Firebirds will donate all proceeds from the sale to finding a cure for childhood cancer.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill wants to put the squeeze on childhood cancer. During Firebirds' Lemonade Days from June 11 - 13 the restaurant is donating 100% raised at its restaurants' lemonade stands. To date, Firebirds has raised $2.2 million for the national charity which is ranked a top four-star non-profit organization by Charity Navigator, the leading charity evaluator in America. ALSF was born from the front yard lemonade stand of cancer patient Alexandra "Alex" Scott (1996 - 2004). In 2000, 4-year-old Alex said she wanted to hold a lemonade stand to help find a cure for all children with cancer. Since Alex's first stand, ALSF has raised more than $200 million.

Firebirds marks its seventh year of participation in this annual event, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation's (ALSF) national Lemonade Days, by setting a fundraising goal of $150,000, with each of the restaurant's 52 locations in 19 states participating in the three-day event.

In addition to lemonade sales, Firebirds will donate $2 from each purchase of Tito's Lemonade Drop and $1 from each purchase of its Big Daddy Lemon Cake during Lemonade Days. Guests can also round up their check to the nearest dollar and ALSF will receive the difference or make a donation to ALSF directly on their receipt.

"Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is one of ALSF's most dedicated partners, raising money year-round to help fund research and treatments," said Liz Scott, ALSF's co-executive director and mother to ALSF founder, Alex Scott. "We couldn't be prouder of its executive team and all of its volunteers at every Firebirds location across the country for their commitment to eradicate childhood cancer."

"We value our relationship with ALSF and are committed to helping support ALSF's efforts to find cures for childhood cancer," said Stephen Loftis, vice president of marketing for Firebirds Wood Fired Grill. "That's why we've set a goal this year to raise $150,000, and we look forward to exceeding that goal…one cup at a time."

For more information or to find a Firebirds location near you, please visit firebirdsrestaurants.com .

About Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, a contemporary-polished restaurant, is an energetic twist on the traditional grill featuring a boldly flavored, classic American menu in an inviting, fire-centric atmosphere. Signature menu items include hand-cut, aged steaks and fresh seafood hand-fileted in-house and seared over locally sourced hickory, oak or pecan wood in Firebirds' scratch kitchen and exposed wood-fired grill. The open, stylish, enticing décor incorporates wood-fired themes and entertaining spaces, such as the outdoor patio with seasonal comforts and the award-winning FIREBAR®. Popular specialties include Wine Down Mondays, happy hour, artisan cocktails, craft beer, bourbon, after dinner drinks and Firebirds' private label wine. In serving the community, Firebirds supports ever-growing sustainability efforts throughout its restaurants and partners with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, with $2.2 million raised for childhood cancer research through the sale of fresh lemonade. Visit FirebirdsRestaurants.com to become a member of Firebirds' Inner Circle, make an OpenTable reservation or order ToGo online.

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF)

ALSF emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of cancer patient Alexandra "Alex" Scott (1996 - 2004). In 2000, 4-year-old Alex announced that she wanted to hold a lemonade stand to help find a cure for all children with cancer. Since Alex's first stand, ALSF has evolved into a national fundraising movement, complete with thousands of supporters across the country. To date, ALSF, a registered 501(c)3 charity, has raised more than $200 million to fund pediatric cancer research projects. For more information on ALSF visit AlexsLemonade.org.

