Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Partners with DoorDash

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill fans can now enjoy their favorite menu items from the comfort of their homes. Starting today, Firebirds restaurants are offering on-demand delivery across 51 locations nationwide with DoorDash, the nation's largest on-demand destination for door-to-door delivery.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

"Firebirds is a community staple across all of its locations nationwide, and we're excited to be chosen as their partner to bring authentic wood-fired specialties and signature dishes to the homes of customers nationwide," said Toby Espinosa, Vice President of Business Development at DoorDash.

The partnership comes after the two companies tested a pilot program in select markets, which received widespread, positive responses. Providing guests the opportunity to have their Firebirds fix anytime, any-place creates extraordinary experiences and exemplifies how Firebirds evolves with its guests' demands.

"Delivery is a fast growing part of the food industry. We are excited to introduce this aspect to our guests," said CEO Mark Eason. "If they are unable to come into our restaurant, we want to provide our food to them in the convenience of their home and at the same level of quality as in our restaurants."

In addition to delivering Firebirds' signature dishes, guests located near select locations will also be able to order off of the restaurants' delicious seasonal feature menus year-round.

To enjoy your favorite Firebirds' dishes and bold flavors for lunch or dinner today, visit www.DoorDash.com or download the DoorDash app for Android or iOS. For more information about Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, visit FirebirdsRestaurants.com.

About Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, a contemporary-polished restaurant, is an energetic twist on the traditional grill featuring a boldly flavored, classic American menu in an inviting, fire-centric atmosphere. Signature menu items include hand-cut, aged steaks and fresh seafood hand-filleted in-house and seared over locally sourced hickory, oak or pecan wood in Firebirds' scratch kitchen and exposed wood-fired grill. The open, stylish, enticing décor incorporates wood-fired themes and entertaining spaces, such as the outdoor patio with seasonal comforts and the award-winning FIREBAR®. Popular specialties include Wine Down Mondays, happy hour, artisan cocktails, craft beer, bourbon, after dinner drinks and Firebirds' private label wine. In serving the community, Firebirds supports ever-growing sustainability efforts throughout its restaurants and partners with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, with more than $1.8 million raised for childhood cancer research through the sale of fresh lemonade. Visit FirebirdsRestaurants.com to become a member of Firebirds' Inner Circle, make an OpenTable reservation or order ToGo online.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

Media Contact:

Caroline Johns

770-645-4545

228480@email4pr.com

SOURCE Firebirds Wood Fired Grill