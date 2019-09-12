Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Rolls Out Flavorful New Fall Features
Sep 12, 2019, 08:46 ET
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, known for its bold flavors and classic American cuisine, has added fresh seasonal ingredients to its new Fall Features menu available now through October 22. The fall menu includes Honey-Jalapeño Smoked Chicken Wings, Impossible™ Cheeseburger, Crispy Bourbon Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Peruvian Pesto Salmon, Wood Grilled Filet with Chile-Lime Shrimp and more.
"With cooler temperatures approaching, we decided to warm things up with our made-from-scratch features," said Firebirds Executive Chef Steve Sturm. "Guests can expect to see some of our classics with a unique twist on this new menu."
Specifically, the Fall Features menu includes:
Lunch
- Grilled Peruvian Pesto Salmon with Peruvian ají pepper pesto sauce, pico de gallo and orzo salad
- Suggested wine pairing: Freakshow Chardonnay
- Impossible™ Cheeseburger Delicious patty made from plants that tastes like beef, with Tillamook cheddar, tomato, onion, lettuce and pickles; choice of side
- Suggested beer pairing: Sam Adams Boston Lager
- Crispy Bourbon Chicken Sandwich served on a toasted brioche bun with bourbon mustard sauce, pickle slaw and charred pickled jalapeños; choice of side
- Suggested beer pairing: New Belgium Fat Tire
Dinner
- Grilled Chairman's Reserve Prime Pork Chop Prime cut, bacon-bourbon mustard glaze, served with green chile mac and cheese
- Suggested wine pairing: Freakshow Zinfandel
- Grilled Striped Bass with Peruvian ají pepper pesto sauce, pico de gallo and orzo salad
- Suggested wine pairing: Freakshow Chardonnay
- Wood Grilled Filet with Chile-Lime Shrimp topped with sautéed shrimp in ancho chile-lime butter; choice of side
- Suggested wine pairing: Firebirds Red
Lunch and Dinner
- Honey-Jalapeño Smoked Chicken Wings with crushed pistachios and green onions
- Bourbon Brown Sugar-Roasted Pear Salad with arugula, spiced pecans, bleu cheese crumbles and pomegranate balsamic vinaigrette (add-on protein option available for lunch)
- Suggested wine pairing: Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling
- Ooey Gooey Pumpkin Cake with vanilla bean ice cream, salted caramel sauce and spiced pecans
Firebirds also will offer, through October 22, Freakshow from Michael David Winery. Marvel at the wonders of Michael David Winery's dazzling and unusually satisfying wines. These include:
2018 Chardonnay: Enchanting flavors of nectarine, Golden Delicious apples, butterscotch and hickory
2017 Zinfandel: Blazing red berry, cherry and dark fruit, while flirting with pepper and spice notes
*Availability may vary per location
Guests may also enjoy Firebirds' after dinner drinks, such as cordials, whiskey and hot coffee drinks, including:
- Fired Up Coffee with Tiramisu Liqueur, TUACA, Agave Nectar, topped with whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate
- Flannel Pajamas: coffee laced with DeKuyper Butterscotch Schnapps and Godiva Chocolate Liqueur
- Hazelnut-Vanilla Java: Coffee blended with Frangelico and Three Olives Vanilla Vodka
Firebirds also offers gift cards, reservations on OpenTable or order from our ToGo menu at FirebirdsRestaurants.com. Register to be a Firebirds' Inner Circle member and be the first to hear about upcoming events, promotions, new menu items and exclusive offers. Members also receive a gift for joining and a gift on their birthday.
About Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, a contemporary-polished restaurant, is an energetic twist on the traditional grill featuring a boldly flavored, classic American menu in an inviting, fire-centric atmosphere. Signature menu items include hand-cut, aged steaks and fresh seafood hand-fileted in-house and seared over locally sourced hickory, oak or pecan wood in Firebirds' scratch kitchen and exposed wood-fired grill. The open, stylish, enticing décor incorporates wood-fired themes and entertaining spaces, such as the outdoor patio with seasonal comforts and the award-winning FIREBAR®. Popular specialties include Wine Down Mondays, happy hour, artisan cocktails, craft beer, bourbon, after dinner drinks and Firebirds' private label wine. In serving the community, Firebirds supports ever-growing sustainability efforts throughout its restaurants and partners with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, with more than $1.7 million raised for childhood cancer research through the sale of fresh lemonade. Visit firebirdsrestaurants.com to become a member of Firebirds' Inner Circle, make an OpenTable reservation or order ToGo online.
