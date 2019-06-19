Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Summer Features Kicks it up a Notch With Summer Zest

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, known for its bold flavors and classic American cuisine, adds fresh seasonal ingredients and zesty, grilled dishes to its new Summer Features menu, which includes Honey Chile Glazed Pork Chop, Avocado Toast Salad, the Impossible™ Durango Burger, Lemon Basil Grilled Scallops and Grilled Salmon BLT.

"These summertime menu items are a perfect blend of fresh ingredients and made-from-scratch classics," said Firebirds Executive Chef Steve Sturm.

Available June 19 - July 30, the Summer Features menu includes:

Lunch

Grilled Salmon BLT Served on toasted focaccia with lemon basil sauce, ripe summer tomato, applewood-smoked bacon and shredded lettuce; choice of side

Served on toasted focaccia with lemon basil sauce, ripe summer tomato, applewood-smoked bacon and shredded lettuce; choice of side Impossibleä Durango Burger Delicious patty made from plants that tastes like beef; chile spice, pepper jack cheese, pickles, fried onions, roasted garlic ranch dressing, brioche bun

Delicious patty made from plants that tastes like beef; chile spice, pepper jack cheese, pickles, fried onions, roasted garlic ranch dressing, brioche bun Lemon Basil Grilled Salmon Sustainably raised salmon, orzo pasta tossed with garden tomatoes, summer squash, Parmesan butter and fresh herbs

Dinner

Honey Chile Glazed Pork Chop Hormone-free and center cut, served with crispy sweet potato fries and blistered tomato relish

Hormone-free and center cut, served with crispy sweet potato fries and blistered tomato relish Lemon Basil Grilled Scallops Sustainably raised sea scallops, orzo pasta tossed with ripe tomatoes, summer squash, Parmesan butter and fresh herbs

Lunch and Dinner

Avocado Toast Salad Toasted sourdough and avocado, summer tomatoes, pickled red onions, cucumbers, cilantro and feta cheese in a citrus vinaigrette

Toasted sourdough and avocado, summer tomatoes, pickled red onions, cucumbers, cilantro and feta cheese in a citrus vinaigrette Mexican Street Corn Wood grilled corn tossed with lime, chile and spices with Cotija cheese

Wood grilled corn tossed with lime, chile and spices with Cotija cheese Big Daddy Lemon Cake With fresh summer blueberries in blueberry sauce

"Along with our savory Summer Features, we also have delicious summer wines that pair nicely with the salmon, scallops and porkchops," said Sturm. "And, of course, our refreshing seasonal cocktails are perfect for cooling off on a hot summer day."

Firebirds will offer, through July 30, Sonoma Grown by Rodney Strong Vineyards. A selection of wines that don't just reflect the uniqueness of their environment, they define it. These include:

2016 Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon: Dark cherry, plum and baking spices with a velvety lush finish

2018 Rose of Pinot Noir: Fresh, vibrant aromas and flavors of strawberry, white peach and jasmine

2017 Sonoma County Chardonnay: Green apple, baked pear, lemon citrus and toasty brioche aromas

2015 Sonoma County Pinot Noir: Aromas of cherry and rose petals, with hints of toasty vanilla and spice

*Availability may vary per location

About Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, a contemporary-polished restaurant, is an energetic twist on the traditional grill featuring a boldly flavored, classic American menu in an inviting, fire-centric atmosphere. Signature menu items include hand-cut, aged steaks and fresh seafood hand-fileted in-house and seared over locally sourced hickory, oak or pecan wood in Firebirds' scratch kitchen and exposed wood-fired grill. The open, stylish, enticing décor incorporates wood-fired themes and entertaining spaces, such as the outdoor patio with seasonal comforts and the award-winning FIREBAR®. Popular specialties include Wine Down Mondays, happy hour, artisan cocktails, craft beer, bourbon, after dinner drinks and Firebirds' private label wine. In serving the community, Firebirds supports ever-growing sustainability efforts throughout its restaurants and partners with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, with more than $1.6 million raised for childhood cancer research through the sale of fresh lemonade. Visit firebirdsrestaurants.com to become a member of Firebirds' Inner Circle, make an OpenTable reservation or order ToGo online.

