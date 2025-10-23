Fireblocks Acquires Dynamic to Accelerate On-Chain Adoption for Fintechs and Enterprises

The combination delivers a comprehensive developer platform that enables enterprises, fintechs, payment platforms, and startups to quickly onboard users on-chain and deliver seamless, secure on-chain consumer experiences - from stablecoin accounts to DeFi trading and yield.

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fireblocks , the enterprise platform securing more than $4 trillion in digital asset transfers annually, today announced its acquisition of Dynamic , a developer platform powering over 50 million on-chain accounts for industry leaders including Kraken and zerohash, and web3 leaders such as Magic Eden, Lighter, and Ondo Finance. Dynamic provides everything a developer needs to embed digital assets seamlessly into any application - from user onboarding and authentication to embedded wallets, wallet connections, and funding integrations - enabling product teams to quickly deliver customizable and intuitive user experiences.

Fireblocks has enabled over 2,400 businesses and institutions with a secure, enterprise-grade infrastructure for digital assets. Together with Dynamic, Fireblocks now offers the first complete custody-to-consumer stack - expanding from institutional treasury management and custody operations to seamless user onboarding and wallet experiences - enabling businesses to build and scale on-chain products faster and more securely.

Favorable regulation and rapid stablecoin adoption are driving fintechs, payment companies, and platforms to integrate blockchain rails. With Dynamic, companies can now move ahead of their competitors, capturing new revenue opportunities without added complexity or risk.

"Fireblocks has spent seven years building the most trusted infrastructure for institutions - custody, treasury, compliance, and settlement for the world's largest banks, exchanges, and payment providers," said Michael Shaulov, CEO of Fireblocks. "Dynamic has built the most elegant wallet infrastructure for consumer-facing applications, with intuitive Web3 onboarding and multi-chain support. Together, we now offer something the industry has never had: the complete stack for on-chain finance, from custody to consumer, all on one secure, scalable platform."

Why the Stack Matters

Institutional infrastructure and consumer experiences have long lived in separate worlds. By joining forces, Fireblocks and Dynamic bring them together, uniting enterprise-grade security with seamless, user-ready functionality in a single developer platform.

Developers can create embedded wallets with passkey authentication, gasless transactions, and pre-built UI components - as well as integrated yield options, fiat on/off ramps, and stablecoin support.

"We've seen this pattern before. The ability to simplify traditionally complex infrastructure - whether it's communications with Twilio or bank connections with Plaid - unlocks immense developer activity," said Itai Turbahn, co-founder and CEO of Dynamic. "That same principle is true for crypto. Our team at Dynamic has done the same for embedding digital asset services in any application. Now, leveraging Fireblocks' enterprise foundations, we will expand our reach to empower product teams globally with a complete, secure and compliant stack, enabling them to get digital asset functionality to production within days."

Dynamic has been powering on-chain consumer experiences for the world's most innovative companies:

Kraken's Inky - uses Dynamic's embedded wallet to deliver a playful, global trading experience, letting users explore tokenized assets and perpetuals with no prior crypto knowledge.

- uses Dynamic's embedded to deliver a playful, global trading experience, letting users explore tokenized assets and perpetuals with no prior knowledge. zerohash - uses Dynamic to enable businesses to send and receive payments in crypto or stablecoins.

- uses Dynamic to enable businesses to send and receive payments in or stablecoins. Magic Eden - relies on Dynamic's user onboarding and embedded accounts to let users buy, trade, and pool digital collectibles around the clock, across any chain.

- relies on Dynamic's user onboarding and embedded accounts to let users buy, trade, and pool digital collectibles around the clock, across any chain. Lighter.xyz - leverages Dynamic to re-invent perpetuals at global scale, no web3 knowledge needed.

- leverages Dynamic to re-invent perpetuals at global scale, no web3 knowledge needed. Ondo Finance - leverages Dynamic to let users connect existing wallets across its product suite, from OUSG short-term U.S. Treasuries to tokenized assets on Ondo Global Markets, including stocks, bonds, and ETFs.

"We have long admired the Fireblocks team for their commitment to security, scale and shared vision for the future of digital assets," added Yoni Goldberg, co-founder and CTO of Dynamic. "By combining forces, we're giving enterprises new ways to serve their customers today and into the future."

As part of the acquisition, Dynamic's 30-person team will join Fireblocks, bringing specialized expertise in consumer product design, developer experience, Web3 authentication, and wallet technology. The combined team will continue supporting Dynamic's existing customer base while integrating the platforms to deliver seamless custody-to-consumer infrastructure.

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is the world's most trusted digital asset infrastructure company, empowering organizations of all sizes to build, manage and grow their business on the blockchain. With the industry's most scalable and secure platform, we streamline stablecoin payments, settlement, custody, tokenization, and trading operations across the largest ecosystem of banks, payment providers, stablecoin issuers, exchanges and custodians. Thousands of organizations - including Worldpay, BNY, Galaxy, and Revolut - trust Fireblocks to secure more than $10 trillion in digital asset transactions across 120+ blockchains. Learn more at fireblocks.com .

About Dynamic

Dynamic is the leading embedded wallet infrastructure platform for enterprises, enabling businesses to offer customers seamless access to digital assets. With the industry's most flexible and developer-friendly platform, we power embedded wallets, multi-chain support, crypto pay-ins, authentication, and rapid protocol integration — complementing institutional custody with the customer-facing layer enterprises are now asking for. Hundreds of organizations from Kraken, Ondo, and Magic Eden, trust Dynamic to power wallet infrastructure for 50M+ accounts. Learn more at dynamic.xyz .

