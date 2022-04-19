Firebolt Elevates its Sustainability Mission with New Global Alliance to Kick Off its Latest Direct to Consumer Offering

WIXOM, Mich., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Firebolt Group, a global manufacturer and activation partner offering innovative, brand experience materials and insight platforms, is launching a new division that offers eco-friendly signs direct to consumers and small businesses. To commemorate this new offering, Firebolt introduces a special, limited-edition "Eco-Neon" wall décor sign to celebrate Earth Day on April 22. In addition, Firebolt inked a formal partnership with One Tree Planted; a leading nonprofit organization focused on reforestation worldwide. An initial donation of 1,000 trees will be planted to kick off the partnership, with an additional 50 trees planted for every new Earth Day Eco-Neon sign sold during the months of April, May, and June.

"We're proud to work with partners like Firebolt who are dedicated to taking real action for sustainability. The trees planted through this partnership and the Earth Day Eco-Neon signs will have positive impacts on nature, biodiversity, and people for years to come," commented Ashley Lamontagne, Forest Campaign Manager at One Tree Planted.

Sustainability is an important tenet of Firebolt. The company has achieved ISO 14001:2015 certification for its environmental management systems this year and has earned the prestigious Platinum EcoVadis Medal for the last two years. The platinum medal is the highest distinction awarded by EcoVadis, an independent platform that assesses companies' social and environmental performance. This recognition places the Firebolt Group among the top 1 percent of companies assessed by EcoVadis, which is a significant achievement.

"Applying our innovation resources to worthy causes is a hallmark of Firebolt. We need to leave our mark on this earth in a positive way and working with One Tree Planted, we will be able to see tangible results of those efforts," remarked Philip Ochtman, Firebolt CEO.

Firebolt's Eco-Neon signs are sought-after by top global brands not only for their impactful design, but also because they use 85% less electricity than traditional fluorescent lighting and require less maintenance and packing materials to ship. This same eco-friendly technology is being deployed for Firebolt's new consumer and small business offering. The company has helped major global CPG brands become more eco-friendly with their signs and promotional items, ranging from bamboo drinkware to shopping bags made from 65% PET (unused previous plastic cups) and 35% organic cotton. Closer to home, Firebolt printed and donated Love the Lakes signs to The Lake Area Chamber of Commerce last year to help support local businesses trying to emerge from the pandemic. Incidentally, the signs were produced from the leftover inserts that resulted from manufacturing school desk barrier shields during COVID.

Firebolt continues ongoing efforts to reduce its carbon footprint with the goal of being carbon neutral by the year 2030.

About Firebolt Group

For over 25 years, Firebolt has been engineering and delivering innovative brand experience materials and platforms for global brands and retailers. As an ISO 14001:2015 manufacturer, Firebolt achieves performance goals by leveraging its dynamic engineering, production and logistics talent and capabilities, while maximizing its facilities in the USA, UK and China. Recently, Firebolt has leveraged its experience in igniting brand performance for top brands into the retail space and offers Eco-Neon signs direct to consumers and small businesses. Visit firebolt-group.com and its new consumer and small business division, http://shopfirebolt.com.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Visit onetreeplanted.org.

