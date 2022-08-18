Firebolt Group Acquires Glimpse Analytics, Strengthening Its Retail Tracking Solutions Portfolio

WIXOM, Mich., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Firebolt Group, a leading global smart sign manufacturer and data capture partner for the experience economy, has acquired Glimpse Analytics, an emerging AI analytics and computer-vision-based experience tracking platform for the physical world.

"This acquisition helps us in our goal of providing meaningful data and real-time insights associated with our POS signage and materials," said Philip Ochtman, Firebolt Group CEO. "We want to provide our customers with true ROI reporting associated with their marketing activations."

The move to acquire Glimpse Analytics signals Firebolt's intention to capture a share of the growing behavioral tracking and operations monitoring market for retail, transportation, and service brands. Glimpse leverages a brand space's existing CCTV to deliver rich insight into over 200 data points centered around customer behaviors, consumer demographics, and the effectiveness of operational activities.

The acquisition of Glimpse Analytics fits into Firebolt's strategy to become a leader in connected brand artifacts and integrated brand tracking platforms. Firebolt's earlier purchase of Envisage, a Canadian-based event data capturing platform for enterprise-level brands in 2019, now branded as Iconex™, set the company's course for entry into the audience and customer insights marketplace. Now with the addition of Glimpse, Firebolt is fully positioned to solve for gaps and fractures in awareness, engagement, trial, utilization, and efficacy for brands operating within the experience economy.

The founders of Glimpse Analytics will remain with the business moving forward, with John Price taking on the Chief Growth Officer role, Kakshil Shah the Chief Technology Officer, Darshika Joshi as Director of Engineering, and Kedar Pataki as Operations Director. David Bright from Firebolt will join as Chief Operating Officer, and Philip Ochtman will take over as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.

"Completing this deal with Firebolt provides us with the financial security, reach, and global support platform to continue our growth trajectory," said John Price.

About Firebolt

For over 25 years, Firebolt has been engineering and delivering innovative brand experience materials and platforms for global brands and retailers. From custom, edge-lit LED signage and innovative point-of-sale displays to event data capture and journey analytics; Firebolt delivers brand extension solutions at scale with unmatched quality and precision. As an ISO 14001:2015 manufacturer, Firebolt achieves performance goals by leveraging its dynamic engineering, production, and logistics talent and capabilities, while maximizing its facilities in the USA, UK, and China. Visit firebolt-group.com for more information.

About Glimpse Analytics

Founded in 2017, Glimpse Analytics is a computer vision and deep learning AI company with offices in London and Mumbai, India. By combining the world's most advanced AI Technology with existing CCTV infrastructure, Glimpse can capture and analyze data from every corner of any environment. Glimpse collects and analyzes over 10,000,000 points of data every day for some of the world's largest organizations, making Glimpse a leading analytics platform for the physical world. Visit glimpseanalytics.com for more information.

