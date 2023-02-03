Firecracker Farm is Spicing up the Way We Experience Salt

PALM CITY, Fla., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firecracker Farm, a family-owned farm in Palm City, Florida, has announced the launch of its small batch, handmade hot salt. Made by infusing coarse, mineral-rich sea salt with a proprietary blend of their "Three Kings": Carolina Reaper, Trinidad Scorpion, and Ghost super-hot peppers. This unique blend brings a nuanced progression of flavor and heat that enhances any dish.

"Our hot salt is made from a perfect blend of three powerful pepper varieties that hits with a focused intensity that excites, then builds in three pleasantly distinct waves." said owner Alex Bonamarte. "We have perfected a process that orchestrates a delightful interplay of flavor and heat that compliments and accents whatever it is added to."

The salt is perfect for those who love to add a touch of spice and interest to their food and cocktails. Unlike most hot sauces, Three Kings Hot Salt enhances flavors without overpowering or masking other subtle ingredients, bringing delightful heat and vitality to any dish. It can be used in recipes, cocktails, on fruit, and even with desserts.

"Once you try our hot salt, you'll be hooked," said Alex. "It's the perfect way to elevate your cooking or cocktails by adding a touch of refined heat. We package it in pleasing formats that make it easy to control the amount of heat and the texture of the salt. It's loved by hot-pepper aficionados yet gentle enough for everyone to enjoy."

Firecracker Farm has already gained traction with influencer Jordan Hughs of High Proof Preacher, retired Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, and American commentator Joe Rogan.

For more information or to try the hot salt for yourself, visit https://Firecracker.Farm .

About Firecracker Farm

Firecracker Farm is a family-owned and operated farm in Palm City, Florida, growing and harvesting super-hot Ghost, Carolina Reaper, and Trinidad Moruga Scorpion peppers year-round. Focused on exceptional quality and flavor, Firecracker Farm delivers exclusive, handmade craft products that delight Hot Pepper and food enthusiasts alike.

