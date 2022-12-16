Fired heaters market: Growth opportunities led by Air Industrie Thermique and Boustead Singapore Ltd.- Technavio

Dec 16, 2022, 11:45 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fired heaters market size is forecast to increase by USD 158.27 million from 2023 to 2027, at a CAGR of 3.32%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rise in global oil and gas refinery capacity, emerging regulations and increasing government initiatives to reduce emissions, and growth in global petrochemical and specialty chemicals industries.
Technavio categorizes the global fired heaters market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent, the global industrial machinery market, covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.
Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Air Industrie Thermique, Boustead Singapore Ltd., ComEnCo Inc., Esteem Projects Pvt. Ltd., Exotherm Corp., G.C. Broach Co., Hastings HVAC Inc., Kilburn Engineering Ltd., Linde Plc, Optimized Process Furnaces, Petrosadid Group, Pirobloc S.A, SCANDIUZZI STEEL CONSTRUCTIONS, Sigma Thermal Inc., Stelter and Brinck Ltd.
Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –
- The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
- It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.
- The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.
Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio
- One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.
- Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.
The market is segmented by segment product (oil and gas, chemicals, and others) and type (direct-fired heater and indirect-fired heater).
Segmentation by product (inclusion/exclusion)
- Inclusion:
- Oil and Gas:
The oil and gas segment grew gradually from USD 408.57 million in 2017 to 2021. The demand for fired heaters will increase owing to the rising global demand for energy. Power, transportation, and residential and commercial heating sectors are among the biggest consumers of energy. Qatar, Australia, Russia, China, the US, Malaysia, India, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Canada, and others are witnessing significant expansions in their crude oil refining and natural gas processing capacities. This, in turn, will drive the demand for fired heaters in the end-user segment during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this Fired Heaters Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Fired Heaters Market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the Fired Heaters Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the Fired Heaters Market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Fired Heaters Market vendors
Fired Heaters Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
160
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.32%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 158.27 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
3.1
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 31%
Key countries
US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Air Industrie Thermique, Boustead Singapore Ltd., ComEnCo Inc., Esteem Projects Pvt. Ltd., Exotherm Corp., G.C. Broach Co., Hastings HVAC Inc., Kilburn Engineering Ltd., Linde Plc, Optimized Process Furnaces, Petrosadid Group, Pirobloc S.A, SCANDIUZZI STEEL CONSTRUCTIONS, Sigma Thermal Inc., Stelter and Brinck Ltd., TechEngineering S.r.l., Thermax Ltd., Tulsa Heaters Midstream, UnitBirwelco Ltd., and Westinghouse Air Brake
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market Definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global Fired Heaters Market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global Fired Heaters Market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 7.3 Direct-fired heater - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Direct fired heater - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Direct fired heater - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Direct fired heater - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Direct fired heater - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Indirect fired heater - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Indirect fired heater - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Indirect fired heater - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Indirect fired heater - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Indirect fired heater - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.14 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 114: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Air Industrie Thermique
- Exhibit 116: Air Industrie Thermique - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Air Industrie Thermique - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: Air Industrie Thermique - Key offerings
- 12.4 Boustead Singapore Ltd.
- Exhibit 119: Boustead Singapore Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Boustead Singapore Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 121: Boustead Singapore Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 122: Boustead Singapore Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.5 Esteem Projects Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 123: Esteem Projects Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Esteem Projects Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: Esteem Projects Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.6 Exotherm Corp.
- Exhibit 126: Exotherm Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Exotherm Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 128: Exotherm Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.7 G.C. Broach Co.
- Exhibit 129: G.C. Broach Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 130: G.C. Broach Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 131: G.C. Broach Co. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Hastings HVAC Inc.
- Exhibit 132: Hastings HVAC Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Hastings HVAC Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 134: Hastings HVAC Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.9 Kilburn Engineering Ltd.
- Exhibit 135: Kilburn Engineering Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Kilburn Engineering Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 137: Kilburn Engineering Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Linde Plc
- Exhibit 138: Linde Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Linde Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 140: Linde Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 141: Linde Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 142: Linde Plc - Segment focus
- 12.11 Optimized Process Furnaces
- Exhibit 143: Optimized Process Furnaces - Overview
- Exhibit 144: Optimized Process Furnaces - Product / Service
- Exhibit 145: Optimized Process Furnaces - Key offerings
- 12.12 Sigma Thermal Inc.
- Exhibit 146: Sigma Thermal Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 147: Sigma Thermal Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 148: Sigma Thermal Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.13 Stelter and Brinck Ltd.
- Exhibit 149: Stelter and Brinck Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Stelter and Brinck Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 151: Stelter and Brinck Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.14 Thermax Ltd.
- Exhibit 152: Thermax Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 153: Thermax Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 154: Thermax Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 155: Thermax Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 156: Thermax Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.15 Tulsa Heaters Midstream
- Exhibit 157: Tulsa Heaters Midstream - Overview
- Exhibit 158: Tulsa Heaters Midstream - Product / Service
- Exhibit 159: Tulsa Heaters Midstream - Key offerings
- 12.16 UnitBirwelco Ltd.
- Exhibit 160: UnitBirwelco Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 161: UnitBirwelco Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 162: UnitBirwelco Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.17 Westinghouse Air Brake
- Exhibit 163: Westinghouse Air Brake - Overview
- Exhibit 164: Westinghouse Air Brake - Business segments
- Exhibit 165: Westinghouse Air Brake - Key news
- Exhibit 166: Westinghouse Air Brake - Key offerings
- Exhibit 167: Westinghouse Air Brake - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 168: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 169: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 170: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 171: Research methodology
- Exhibit 172: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 173: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 174: List of abbreviations
