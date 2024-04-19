Fired Heaters Market, Growth opportunities led by Air Industrie Thermique and Boustead Singapore Ltd., Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The fired heaters market size is forecast to experience significant growth over the forecast period from 2022 to 2027, according to a comprehensive report by [Your Company or Research Firm Name]. The market is estimated to expand by USD 158.27 million, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.32%.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fired Heaters Market 2023-2027

Factors Driving Growth

Several factors are contributing to the expansion of the fired heaters market. These include the increasing global oil and gas refinery capacity, emerging regulations aimed at reducing emissions, and government initiatives fostering environmental sustainability. Moreover, the growth in the petrochemical and specialty chemicals industries is also fueling market growth.

Market Segmentation

The report extensively covers market segmentation by product, type, and geography. The product segment includes oil and gas, chemicals, and others. Within the type segment, direct-fired heaters are expected to have a significant impact on market growth due to their flexibility and cost-effectiveness. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is projected to contribute significantly to market growth, driven by capacity expansions in industries such as food and beverage, oil and gas, and chemicals.

Key Drivers, Trends, and Challenges

Key drivers of market growth include the expansion of the global petrochemical and specialty chemicals industries. However, challenges such as the growing preference for renewable energy sources like wind and solar power may hinder market growth in developed countries.

To learn more about this report- Download The Sample Report

Major Market Vendors

Prominent players in the fired heaters market include Sigmathermal and Linde, among others. These companies offer a range of products and services, contributing to the market's competitive landscape.

Conclusion

The fired heaters market is witnessing significant growth prospects globally, driven by factors such as industry expansions, regulatory initiatives, and technological advancements. The market report provides valuable insights into market dynamics, key drivers, trends, and challenges, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and formulate effective growth strategies.

Get a glance of this market- Download The Sample Report

Analyst Review

The fired heaters market plays a vital role in various industries, including refineries, petrochemicals, chemicals, manufacturing, and power generation. These heaters come in different types, such as direct fired and indirect fired, and can be either vertical cylindrical or horizontal cylindrical in shape.

In recent years, there has been a growing emphasis on environmental regulations and the need to reduce CO2 emissions. This has led to the development of advanced control systems, automation technologies, and emission control technologies in fired heaters. Additionally, with the rise of digitalization and the Internet of Things (IoT), connectivity solutions and predictive maintenance have become increasingly important in optimizing the performance of fired heaters while minimizing environmental impact.

Fired heaters are essential for heat generation in various processes, including steam generation, refining, and chemical processing. They are used in furnaces and process heaters to produce the high temperatures needed for these operations.

However, the use of fossil fuels in fired heaters contributes to air pollution and health problems, particularly in urban areas with rapid industrialization and urbanization. This has prompted a shift towards cleaner energy sources and the adoption of more efficient technologies in the fired heaters market.

Despite these challenges, there are significant opportunities for investment in the fired heaters market, especially in regions experiencing rapid industrialization and urbanization. With the right technologies and environmental controls in place, fired heaters can continue to play a crucial role in meeting the heat generation needs of various industries while minimizing their environmental footprint.

In conclusion, the fired heaters market is evolving to meet the dual challenges of increasing energy demand and environmental sustainability. By embracing advanced technologies, emission controls, and digitalization, the industry can continue to support the growth of key sectors such as refining, petrochemicals, and manufacturing, while mitigating the impact of environmental pollution and health issues associated with fossil fuel use.

Get a glance of this market- Download The Sample Report

Market Overview

In the Fired Heaters market, there are two main types: Direct Fired Heaters and Indirect Fired Heaters. Direct Fired Heaters burn fuel directly to generate heat, while Indirect Fired Heaters use an intermediary fluid to transfer heat. Both are used in various industries for processes like heating air, liquids, or gases. Fired air heaters, a subset of Direct Fired Heaters, specifically focus on heating air. These heaters play a crucial role in generating heat for different purposes, from industrial processes to commercial heating needs. In addition to heaters, the market also includes other heat generation equipment like boilers and furnaces, as well as gas plants that utilize fired heaters for processing gases.

Get a glance of this market- Download The Sample Report

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio