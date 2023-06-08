Firedome Announces Strategic Alliance with Maltiverse for Advanced IoT Threat Intelligence

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firedome , a global leader in Endpoint Protection for IoT, announced a strategic alliance with Maltiverse, a leading threat intelligence provider with specialized data for IoT threats, to provide advanced IoT threat intelligence in the Firedome Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP).

Providing a tailored solution for security teams, Firedome EPP for IoT detects and prevents cyber attacks on any IoT device as a direct target or as entry points to infiltrate the network. The first of its kind, lightweight agent built for IoT devices in the enterprise, home or industrial setting and across multiple verticals such as healthcare, energy, smart building, retail and more, causes no impact on user experience and ensures the device's ongoing security.

Through this alliance, Maltiverse will enrich the Firedome EPP with advanced threat intelligence, providing a more robust and improved posture for detecting and responding to security threats. With more comprehensive sanitized data, Maltiverse's machine learning algorithms will improve the accuracy in identifying and correlating threat indicators and enable Firedome's customers to more effectively detect and mitigate threats.

"This partnership is a testament to our commitment to delivering the best possible security solutions for our customers. We are confident that this alliance will set a new standard in the industry and drive innovation and growth for both companies," said Orr Chen, Firedome Co-Founder and CTO. "We look forward to the opportunities this partnership will bring and to continuing to serve our customers with the highest level of security solutions."

"The integration of Maltiverse's data and insights, aligned with the Mitre Attack Framework, will provide customers with a comprehensive view of the threat landscape, allowing for more informed and proactive security measures," said Antonio Gómez, the Chief Product Officer of Maltiverse.

About Firedome

Firedome is a cybersecurity pioneer specializing in endpoint protection for IoT devices. The Firedome EPP™ allows organizations to prevent advanced attack types such as supply chain and insider threat on IoT endpoints that would otherwise be undetectable by existing security controls.

Firedome is democratizing EPP for IoT and enables security teams to protect IoT endpoints with agent-based EPP for IoT.

Providing Defense in Depth protection along the attack chain, Firedome combines prevention, detection, response, and forensic data into a unified solution which integrates into existing SIEM platforms. Firedome IoT agents are built to protect any IoT device across a variety of verticals such as healthcare, energy, smart building, retail and more. The company was founded by top security veterans, with a global team of cyber, embedded, research and analysis experts.

About Maltiverse

Maltiverse is a cyber threat intelligence platform that provides a centralized database of threat intelligence data. It collects and analyzes data from various sources, including malware repositories, DNS records, IP addresses, and WHOIS records, to provide a comprehensive view of threats and their associated indicators of compromise (IOCs).

The platform uses machine learning algorithms to correlate and analyze data, identifying patterns and anomalies that may indicate a potential threat. It also offers a range of tools for threat hunting, including advanced search capabilities, automated alerting, and customizable dashboards.

Maltiverse aims to simplify the process of threat intelligence gathering and analysis for cybersecurity professionals and organizations, providing them with the information they need to identify and respond to threats more quickly and effectively.

