Firedome Integrates with Microsoft Defender for IoT to enhance IoT device security, using Microsoft Sentinel

Firedome's on device real-time detection, prevention and response along with Microsoft Defender for IoT cloud-based security provides a holistic view of IoT attacks for the first time

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firedome, a global IoT Endpoint Protection leader, announces its integration with Microsoft Defender for IoT, using Microsoft Sentinel. This integration combines Firedome's on-device agent-based real-time detection, prevention and response with Microsoft Defender for IoT's network-based events, offering customers a comprehensive view, analysis prevention and remediation of cyberattacks in IoT/OT environments across all attack phases. Streamlined to Microsoft Sentinel, users can create alerts, investigate security incidents, and access unique device-entry-point data for enhanced device and organizational security.

Firedome's Defense in Depth cyber solution is a comprehensive approach to security that integrates prevention, detection, response, and is able to feed forensic data into a SIEM. Fully compatible with all major IoT operating systems (Linux, FreeRTOS, Windows, Android), the lightweight agent operates across various sectors, including healthcare, energy, smart buildings, and retail.

By combining Firedome's on-device agent-based unique view and protection with Microsoft Defender for IoT's comprehensive network and perimeter capabilities, users gain valuable insights. They can identify, block and remediate the devices responsible for initiating cyber attacks within their IoT/OT network, track threats movements across network segments, and pinpoint devices involved in DDOS and botnet campaigns. This integration empowers users to enhance their understanding of cyber threats and take proactive measures to safeguard their IoT environment.

"We are delighted to expand our longstanding relationship with Microsoft," said Moti Shkolnik, Firedome's Co-founder and CEO. "Our new integration with Microsoft Defender for IoT will equip our shared customers with an in-depth view and understanding of cyber threats targeting their IoT devices and networks".

"The integration of Firedome's EDR with Microsoft Defender for IoT enriches the SOC with valuable insights from cross network & endpoint for IoT/OT environments and devices," said Nir Krumer, GM IoT/OT Security at Microsoft. "Our aim is to empower SOC teams to provide and IoT/OT-enabled SOC that has visibility into all telemetry to detect and respond faster to cyber attacks on IoT/OT devices and networks."

Firedome is a cybersecurity pioneer specializing in endpoint protection for IoT devices. The Firedome EPP™ allows organizations to prevent any advanced attack type on IoT endpoints that would otherwise be undetectable by existing security controls.

Firedome is democratizing EPP for IoT and enables security teams to protect IoT endpoints with agent-based EPP for IoT.

Providing Defense in Depth protection along the attack chain, Firedome combines prevention, detection, response, and forensic data into a unified solution which integrates into existing SIEM platforms. Firedome IoT agents are built to protect any IoT device across a variety of verticals such as healthcare, energy, smart building, retail and more. The company was founded by top security veterans, with a global team of cyber, embedded, research and analysis experts.

Media Contact:

Sharon Mirsky

[email protected]

SOURCE Firedome